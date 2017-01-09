L.A. Olympic bid report forecasts $11-billion impact on local economy

The private committee bidding to bring the 2024 Summer Olympics to Los Angeles has issued a report predicting that the mega-sporting event would boost the local economy by $11.2 billion.

The study, conducted by UC Riverside in conjunction with an economic research firm, will be included in a submission Los Angeles must make to the International Olympic Committee early next month.

“There is little doubt that hosting the Olympics is an enormous boost for a local economy — both in the short term as driven by activity surrounding the events themselves, and in the long term given how these events raise the global profile of the region,” Christopher Thornberg, of UCR and Beacon Economics, said in a statement.

These types of reports are a normal part of the Olympic bidding process and — commissioned by the bid committees — have traditionally been enthusiastically optimistic in their outlook.

Monday’s forecast predicted the Games would spur more than 74,308 new full-time jobs and more than $152 million in additional tax revenues in the city.

In the recent past, Olympic host cities have suffered billion-dollar deficits in large part because of construction of massive sports facilities and public infrastructure.

Los Angeles has based its campaign on cutting those expenses by making use of the region’s existing sports arenas and stadiums. LA 2024 would further reduce costs by placing the athletes’ village at UCLA and the media center at USC.

"The worry is always that these benefits come at too high a cost but because Los Angeles already has many of the assets needed for a successful Olympic experience the upside is far greater than it would be for many other cities who would be hosting for the first time,” Thornberg said.

Los Angeles is competing against Paris and Budapest for the 2024 Summer Games. The IOC will select a host next September.

Speaking at a news conference on Monday morning, Mayor Eric Garcetti said: “This report shows that L.A. is an ideal, low-risk host for the 2024 Games, and that we have the right plan in place to make sure that a winning bid brings a lasting Olympic legacy back to our city.”

