Rams, defensive tackle Michael Brockers agree to contract extension

Rams defensive tackle Michael Brockers spoke during off-season workouts about his desire to remain with the organization that selected him with the 14th pick in the 2012 NFL.

Last week, as the Rams prepared for their season opener, he said discussions about an extension were “in the works.”

“I hope it gets done,” Brockers said. “I hope it gets done soon.”

His wait apparently is over.

The Rams have agreed in principle to an extension with Brockers, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

Brockers, a former Louisiana State star, is earning $6.15 million in the final year of a four-year contract, according to spotrac.com.

Rams players are not available to the media the day after games. The Rams lost to the San Francisco 49ers, 28-0, on Monday night.

Brockers is the second Rams player in the past few weeks to agree to an extension. Receiver Tavon Austin, the eighth pick in the 2013 draft, recently signed a four-year extension.

Middle linebacker Alec Ogletree, the 30th player selected in the 2013 draft, also is thought to be in line for an extension.

Brockers teams with tackle Aaron Donald to give the Rams a formidable interior line presence.

Despite the shutout loss against the 49ers, Pro Football Focus graded Donald first and Brockers third among interior defenders in Week 1.