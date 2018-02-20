Rams' Watkins a franchise-tag candidate

Last spring, the team used the franchise tag on edge rusher Melvin Ingram before agreeing to a long-term deal. Tight end Antonio Gates is the biggest-name-pending free agent, but at this stage of his career it is highly unlikely the Chargers would use a tag on the 15-year veteran. Safety Tre Boston is a possibility, but the franchise tag might be too pricey even after Boston played well in his first season with the team.