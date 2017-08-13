What we learned from the Rams' 13-10 victory over the Dallas Cowboys

What we learned in the Rams’ 13-10 preseason victory over the Dallas Cowboys:

Jared Goff can bounce back quickly

The Rams went three and out on their first series, and you could sense the Coliseum crowd’s “Oh no, not this again” dread.

But the Cowboys muffed a punt, giving Rams quarterback Jared Goff another opportunity.

He responded with a couple of nice plays.

The most impressive was a play-action fake to his right, a roll to his left and then a pass to rookie receiver Cooper Kupp for a big gain.

The play set up a pass to receiver Robert Woods on slant route toward the end zone. Goff completed the pass, Woods fumbled and Kupp recovered for the Rams’ lone touchdown.

The right side of the offensive line remains an issue

Rob Havenstein, a two-year starter at right tackle, spent the entire offseason working at guard.

Jamon Brown, who played guard the last two seasons, spent the offseason working at tackle.

Less than a week before Saturday’s game, coaches switched them again.

So it’s probably no wonder they looked out of sync against the Cowboys.

Coach Sean McVay said after that game that Havenstein would remain at tackle… for now.

Todd Gurley will get more work this preseason

The third-year running back already equaled his entire 2016 preseason workload, carrying the ball four times.

He also caught a 10-yard pass from Goff.

Gurley, coming off a disappointing season, did not come close to breaking off a long run. But as he has done throughout training camp, including during practices with the Chargers, he showed a willingness to change direction.

It looks like McVay will provide Gurley plenty of opportunities to find his rhythm before the Sept. 10 opener against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Rams fumble too much

It’s only one game and it was the first time players were subjected to live tackling.

But the Rams fumbled five times.

Running back Justin Davis fumbled twice in the same series, losing one. The miscues put a damper on an otherwise productive night for the former USC running back, who rushed for a game-best 70 yards in nine carries, including a 32-yard run.

Lamarcus Joyner looks comfortable at safety

The Rams defense is difficult to evaluate because so many starters did not play.

The Rams beat the Dallas Cowboys 13-10 in their preseason opener at the Coliseum. (K.C. Alfred) (K.C. Alfred)

Lineman Aaron Donald is still a holdout, and linebackers Robert Quinn and Mark Barron and cornerback Kayvon Webster were held out for precautionary reasons.

But Joyner appears to revel in his new role at free safety after playing as a slot cornerback in his first three NFL seasons.

Joyner made several plays against the Cowboys.

Mike Jordan likes the new celebration rules

Second-year cornerback Mike Jordan appeared to intercept a pass in the waning minutes to clinch the victory.

Jordan got up from the turf, ran the width of the field to a section of seats in front of the Coliseum tunnel and celebrated with teammates.

A few moments later, officials overturned the interception, ruling that the ball had hit the ground.

But it was a heck of a dry run.

