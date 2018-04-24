Rams exercise fifth-year options on running back Todd Gurley and cornerback Marcus Peters

While in the midst of negotiating an extension for star defensive tackle Aaron Donald, the Rams took a step Tuesday that positions them for similar scenarios with running back Todd Gurley and cornerback Marcus Peters next year.
The Rams exercised their fifth-year options on Gurley, the reigning NFL offensive player of the year, and Peters, the Pro Bowl cornerback acquired in a recent trade, a person with knowledge of the situation said.
NFL teams have the option of adding a fifth year to first-round rookie contracts after a player’s third season. The fifth year is guaranteed for injury. Players selected with the first through 10th picks can earn a fifth-year salary that is the average of the 10 highest salaries at their position. For players drafted 11th through 32nd, the fifth-year salary is the average of the third- through 25th-highest salaries for a player’s position.
Gurley, the 10th pick in the 2015 draft, will earn $9.6 million in 2019 if he is not extended. Peters, the 18th pick, will earn just more than $9 million.
Gurley last season bounced back from a poor 2016 season with one of the most productive performances by a running back in Rams history.
He rushed for 1,305 yards, caught a team-best 64 passes and scored a league-high 19 touchdowns. He was selected to the Pro Bowl for the second time in three seasons.
Gurley, the NFL offensive rookie of the year in 2015, has rushed for 3,296 yards and scored 35 touchdowns after coming back from a knee injury that ended his final college season at Georgia.
Gurley, 23, originally signed a four-year, $13.8-million contract that included an $8.3-million signing bonus. He will earn a $2.3-million base salary and carries a salary-cap number of $4.4 million this season, according to overthecap.com.
After winning the NFC West and making the playoffs for the first time since 2004, the Rams are preparing for their second season under coach Sean McVay.
General manager Les Snead has said that the Rams aim to keep their nucleus of core players together for a long time.
That includes Donald, a first-round pick in 2014, Gurley and quarterback Jared Goff, the No. 1 overall pick in 2016.
Donald is not participating in voluntary offseason workouts at the Rams' Thousand Oaks facility.
Gurley reported.
Asked whether he would like to start contract talks, Gurley said, "I think anyone would love to talk about contract situations."
Gurley added that he tries "not to worry about that too much" and will continue working.
"Just keep doing what I'm doing," he said. "Been doing the same thing, and like I said, the rest will take care of itself."
Peters, 25, was voted to the Pro Bowl in each of his first two NFL seasons.
As a rookie, the 6-foot, 197-pound Peters intercepted eight passes — returning two for touchdowns. He intercepted six passes in 2016 and five last season.
Peters is scheduled to earn slightly more than $1.7 million in salary during the upcoming season, according to overthecap.com.
Receiver Brandin Cooks, also acquired in a trade, is in the fifth and final year of his rookie contract. The New England Patriots exercised Cook's fifth-year option before last season. The 20th pick in the 2014 draft will earn about $8.5 million this season.