Rams exercise fifth-year options on running back Todd Gurley and cornerback Marcus Peters

NFL teams have the option of adding a fifth year to first-round rookie contracts after a player’s third season. The fifth year is guaranteed for injury. Players selected with the first through 10th picks can earn a fifth-year salary that is the average of the 10 highest salaries at their position. For players drafted 11th through 32nd, the fifth-year salary is the average of the third- through 25th-highest salaries for a player’s position.