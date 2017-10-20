Rams punter Johnny Hekker likely to get a lot of love in London

The game between the Rams and the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday features quarterbacks Jared Goff and Carson Palmer, and star players such as Todd Gurley, Adrian Peterson and Larry Fitzgerald.

Fans at Twickenham Stadium, however, are apt to save their loudest cheers for Rams punter Johnny Hekker and other specialists.

That has become a norm during International Series games.

“You get a lot of recognition because it’s a familiar deal for them,” Hekker said after practice Friday. “A lot of their sports out here involve a lot of footwork and kicking the ball.

“So, especially soccer, their football is a lot more foot-oriented.”

Hekker also has raised his profile by participating in ambassadorial trips to Great Britain. Last summer, he was the subject of video about his first afternoon tea.

Hekker, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, is averaging 46.9 yards per punt.

“When you match up great personality, great person and great production as a player, I think you get a special combination of things,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “And that’s really what Johnny Hekker represents for us, and it’s easy to see why when he comes over here he becomes a popular player for us.”

Hekker said he looked forward to Sunday and watching fans continue to learn about American football.

“I love to see them getting a grasp on what other players do,” he said. “The sport here has grown a ton.”