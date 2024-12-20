Rams’ young defense eyes Jets’ Aaron Rodgers as a chance for legendary performance

Rams Bobby Brown II (95), Kobie Turner (91), Byron Young (0) and Michael Hoecht have been creating a bond since camp.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the NFL’s oldest player.

At 41, he has shown flashes of the skill that helped him win four NFL most-valuable-player awards.

So young Rams defensive players are eager for the opportunity to play against the future Hall of Famer on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Advertisement

“It’s one of those things,” rookie safety Kamren Kinchens said, “if I can pick him off, it’s a dream come true.”

The Rams, winners of three games in a row, are atop the NFC West with an 8-6 record. A victory over the Jets would set them up for a crucial division game against the Arizona Cardinals and finale against the Seattle Seahawks, both home games.

A loss would kill their momentum.

The Jets are 4-10. In early October, owner Woody Johnson fired coach Robert Saleh. About a month later, Johnson fired general manager Joe Douglas.

Advertisement

Despite the turmoil, Rodgers has passed for 23 touchdowns, with eight interceptions, for a team that has more talent than its woeful record indicates.

Last Sunday, Rodgers passed for 289 yards and three touchdowns in a 32-25 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The chance to play against, and possibly sack, “a living legend” is thrilling, rookie edge rusher Jared Verse said.

Advertisement

“He’s one of the dudes in the G.O.A.T conversation — one of the best players that ever lived,” said Verse, who has 4 ½ sacks. “So to be able to line up across from him and try to make some plays, try to figure out how he reads me and vice versa, it’s going to be exciting.”

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates a touchdown by running back AJ Dillon (28) against the Rams in 2022. (Morry Gash / Associated Press)

In 2022, then-rookie cornerback Cobie Durant played against Rodgers in the last of the quarterback’s 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers completed 22 of 30 passes for 229 yards and a touchdown, with an interception, as the Packers defeated the Rams, 24-12, at Lambeau Field.

“Probably the fastest I’ve ever seen a ball come out of a quarterback’s hand,” Durant said. “It was like a missile.”

After suffering a torn Achilles in the 2023 opener, Rodgers’ mobility has not been the same as when he drove defensive coordinators nuts with his ability to extend plays.

Not much else has changed, Durant said.

“He’s still slinging it,” Durant said.

Chris Shula was a defensive position coach when the Rams played against Rodgers in 2018, during the 2020 NFC divisional round, and in 2021 and 2022.

Now Shula is defensive coordinator, scheming ways to neutralize one of the best passers in NFL history.

Advertisement

“The game moves so slow for him, you’re not exactly going to be able to trick him,” Shula said. “He’s kind of seen everything.”

Rodgers’ ball placement makes it especially difficult for defensive backs covering receivers.

“They might be covered,” Shula said, “but really, they’re never covered, especially with Aaron Rodgers.”

As of late, Rodgers appears to be recapturing some of his prime form. Against the Jaguars, he rushed for a team-high 45 yards.

“These last three weeks, he’s really moving around a lot better,” Shula said. “Kind of looks like his old self.”

Receiver Davante Adams has aided Rodgers’ resurgence.

The connection between Aaron Rodgers (8) and Davante Adams (17) has been reestablished with the Jets. (Lynne Sladky / Associated Press)

Advertisement

Adams and Rodgers played together for eight seasons in Green Bay before Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022. Rodgers and Adams were reunited in October, when the Raiders traded Adams to the Jets.

Two weeks ago, in an overtime defeat by the Miami Dolphins, Adams caught nine passes for 109 yards and a touchdown. Against the Jaguars, he caught nine passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns, one that covered 71 yards.

The Rams secondary is coming off one of its best performances of the season. Defensive backs broke up nine passes, and cornerback Darious Williams intercepted a pass, in a 12-6 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Rodgers is another level.

“We know he’s going to make fantastic throws,” safety Quentin Lake said. “It’s our job to minimize his ability to make those explosive plays while also being in positions where we can maybe get a tip that leads to turnover or punch the ball out. All those things.”

Williams is looking forward to the challenge. Rodgers, Adams and receiver Garrett Wilson are “some of the hottest names in football,” he said.

“It’s going to be fun, to say the least,” Williams said.

How much the Rams enjoy themselves, however, will be determined by the outcome.