Rams safety Lamarcus Joyner will play 2018 season under franchise tag

The Rams and safety Lamarcus Joyner did not come to terms on a contract extension, so the fifth-year pro will play the 2018 season for about $11.3 million under the franchise tag.
Joyner, 27, received the non-exclusive franchise tag in March. NFL teams and franchise-tagged players had until 1 p.m. PDT on Monday to come to terms on long-term contracts.
Joyner, a second-round draft pick in 2014, earned $1.6 million last season in the final year of his rookie contract. After moving from slot cornerback to safety, he had a breakout season, intercepting three passes and returning one for a touchdown.
The Rams have about $2.2 million in salary-cap space, according to overthecap.com.
They are still trying to work out a deal with star defensive lineman Aaron Donald, who is due to earn $6.9 million but is seeking an extension that would put him among the NFL’s highest-paid players.
Like last year, Donald is not expected to be present July 26 when training camp workouts begin at UC Irvine.