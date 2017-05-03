Rams claim nose tackle Mike Purcell off waivers, release four players

The Rams on Wednesday claimed nose tackle Mike Purcell off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers, adding depth to the interior defensive line.

Purcell, 26, played in 15 games last season and started five. He was in on 26 tackles.

The 6-foot-3, 303-pound Purcell joins a Rams position group that includes defensive tackles Aaron Donald, Michael Brockers, Dominique Easley, Tyrunn Walker and recently drafted Tanzel Smart.

The Rams also waived four players: defensive back Jerome Couplin, long snapper Andrew East, running back Brandon Wegher and tight end Bryce Williams.

The Rams are in the second phase off their offseason workout schedule. The three-week phase includes on-field workouts that may include individual player instruction and drills and team practices. No live contact or full-team drills that pit the offense against the defense are permitted.

The Rams will hold a rookie camp starting May 12.

