Kicker Greg Zuerlein is 'Mr. Automatic' for Rams after record performance in win over Cowboys

“Mr. Automatic!” Rams coach Sean McVay proclaimed in a joyous postgame locker room.

“Greg the Leg!” defensive lineman Robert Quinn said.

Those were apt descriptions for kicker Greg Zuerlein, who made a team-record seven field goals Sunday to lift the Rams to a 35-30 victory over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

“That’s the way the game went,” said Zuerlein, whom McVay presented with a game ball. “And fortunately we made them all.”

Zuerlein kicked two field goals from 44 yards, and the others ranged from 33 yards to 49.

Said McVay: “He won the game today.”

Quarterback Jared Goff wants the Rams to score touchdowns, but Zuerlein provides him with confidence.

“He’s absolute nails,” Goff said. “For the most part, once we get inside the 30 [yard line], the first thing I think about is that I got points.”

Zuerlein, a sixth-year pro, is 14 for 14 this season.

“He can’t play any better than what he’s doing,” McVay said.

Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times ARLINGTON, TEXAS, SUNDAY, OCTOBER 1, 2017 - Rams running back Todd Gurley leaps over Cowboys defenders during a third quarter drive at ATT&T Stadium. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times) ARLINGTON, TEXAS, SUNDAY, OCTOBER 1, 2017 - Rams running back Todd Gurley leaps over Cowboys defenders during a third quarter drive at ATT&T Stadium. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times) (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Todd Gurley rushed for more than 100 yards for the second consecutive week — the first time he’s done that since November 2015.

Gurley ran for 121 yards in 23 carries, eclipsing the 113 he gained in the Rams’ Week 3 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Gurley, the NFC’s offensive player of the month for September, established a career high with 215 total yards on 30 touches Sunday. He caught a team-best seven passes for 94 yards, including one he turned into a 53-yard touchdown that gave the Rams the lead for good.

“We worked on it all week,” Goff said of the scoring play. “We hit it in practice a couple times.”

Said Gurley: “It was one of those plays that you were like, ‘Are you going to score in practice, or will you actually score it in a game?’

“Those don’t happen very often.”

After a slow start this season, Tavon Austin is finding his footing on offense and special teams.

Austin, utilized mostly as a decoy in the first three games, rushed for 48 yards in six carries against the Cowboys.

“Everybody is contributing when it’s their time to step up,” Austin said, adding, “I’m glad that coach gave me the opportunity and I capitalized on it.”

Austin played running back in high school, and Gurley, who has benefited from Austin lining up in the backfield, praised his effort after the game.

“He is a mini-running back now,” Gurley said.

After fumbling two punts in the first three games, Austin was error-free Sunday and averaged 6.7 yards on three returns. He said he spent the week focusing on catching the ball with special teams coordinator John Fassel, and he is eager to make a long return.

“Eventually,” Austin said, “one of them is going to pop.”

Rookie receiver Cooper Kupp, a standout in the season-opening victory over the Indianapolis Colts, re-emerged as a target for Goff.

Kupp caught five passes for 60 yards, including a seven-yard touchdown pass that pulled the Rams to within 17-13 in the second quarter.

“It was a lot of fun,” said Kupp, who has 14 catches for 186 yards and two touchdowns.

After an error-filled performance against the 49ers, the Rams cleaned up their special teams play, though there is still work to be done.

Pharoh Cooper returned a kickoff 66 yards to set up a field goal, and Troy Hill recovered a fumbled punt that was converted into a touchdown.

“I just saw daylight and hit the sideline,” Cooper said. “It was a great job by the kick return team.”

But twice in the second half, the Rams were called for illegal blocks and the offense was forced to start inside its 12- and 10-yard lines.

McVay didn't hesitate to throw two challenge flags early the game. Both challenges, however, were lost.

McVay burned his first challenge after players came off the field and appeared certain they had recovered a fumble. However, Cowboys running back Alfred Morris was ruled down before he lost the ball.

Later, McVay challenged after officials ruled that a pass to receiver Robert Woods in the end zone was incomplete. That ruling was upheld, too.

By midway through the second quarter, McVay was out of challenges.

