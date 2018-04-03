Rams will begin voluntary offseason program April 16; Ndamukong Suh to be introduced Wednesday

The Rams, coming off an 11-5 season and their first playoff appearance since 2004, will start preparing for the 2018 season when their voluntary offseason program begins April 16. Defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh, the latest addition to the revamped Rams, will be introduced at a news conference Wednesday.
The NFL on Monday released offseason schedules for all teams.
Under terms of the collective bargaining agreement, teams can conduct nine-week programs that include two weeks of strength and conditioning, three weeks of individual player and unit instruction, and 10 days over a four-week period of organized team practices or activity.
No live contact is permitted.
Because Sean McVay was a new coach in 2017, rules allowed the Rams to hold two minicamps last year. Now they are limited to one, which will be held June 12-14.