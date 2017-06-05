Trumaine Johnson participates in Rams workouts

After being absent for a week, Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson returned to organized team activity workouts Monday, explaining that a personal situation kept him away, not a contract dispute.

“Right now, I’m happy to be here and playing ball,” Johnson said. “I’m controlling what I can control. When that contract stuff comes up, I’ll handle it.”

Johnson’s absence from three OTA workouts caused a rumble because it came in the wake of defensive lineman Aaron Donald’s continued absence over his contract situation.

The Rams in March put the franchise tag on Johnson for the second consecutive year, guaranteeing him a raise of about $3 million to nearly $17 million for this season. Then, almost immediately, they made him available for trade.

General manager Les Snead has said for months that a decision about signing Johnson to a long-term extension would not be made until it was determined whether the sixth-year pro was the right “fit” for new defensive coordinator Wade Phillips’ 3-4 scheme.

The Rams have until July 15 to sign Johnson to a new contract. Otherwise, he will play under the one-year deal.

Johnson, 6 feet 2 and 213 pounds, was a third-round draft pick from Montana in 2013. He has 16 interceptions, including a career-best seven in 2015, and is the most experienced player in the Rams secondary.

Asked whether he was bothered by the Rams’ use of the term “fit” after five years of service, Johnson said “not at all” and described himself as a “complete” corner.

“I can play man, I can play off, I can play zone,” he said. “You know, I can play water boy.

“I can play anything ya’ll want me to play, man. This is my sixth year — I’m not a rookie. Just taking it all in.”

Johnson typically works with the first-unit defense opposite Kayvon Webster and is at the front of the line for position group drills.

On Monday, Johnson worked with the second team.

“It’s a little shaky,” he said of having lost opportunities to sharpen his technique last week, “but it’s football, and you get back in the swing of things.”

Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson, right, tries to cover wide receiver Nelson Spruce during practice, Monday.

Coach Sean McVay has emphasized to reporters that OTA workouts, under the collective bargaining agreement, are voluntary.

But McVay was caught off guard by Johnson’s initial absence last Tuesday. He said the defensive back subsequently informed him of the situation.

“We knew he was going to be back ready to roll” Monday, McVay said.

Johnson said he was aware of the media firestorm that ensued after he failed to inform McVay that he would be absent.

“I understand it’s a distraction,” he said. “I’ve got to do better communicating with them.”

On Monday, offensive lineman Greg Robinson and linebacker Connor Barwin did not attend the workout. Both had informed the team they would be absent, McVay said.

“Those guys that have missed, sometimes it’s been exactly what we wanted, sometimes it hasn’t,” McVay said of receiving notification. “I think we just keep communicating with the player our expectations, our standards.

“For the most part, all of these guys have really done a great job with that.”

The Rams have three more OTA workouts this week before a mandatory minicamp June 13-15.

Players can be fined more than $70,000 for missing all three days of a minicamp, so it would not be a surprise if Donald attends.

If he does, the minicamp might offer the first time since an April minicamp that McVay and the staff will be able to assess nearly the entire roster in full participation.

“That’s our hope; that’s our expectation,” he said, “and I guess we’ll find out next week.”

Quarterback Jared Goff had another strong day, completing several impressive passes for touchdowns. ... Receiver Tavon Austin is not participating in drills as he recovers from wrist surgery. But Austin has remained active on the field, running and performing conditioning exercises and catching tennis balls. Mike Thomas has taken first-team reps and performed well. ... After playing his first two NFL seasons at guard, Jamon Brown continues to work as the starting right tackle. Brown supplanted Robinson last week. “He certainly has put himself in the mix and he’s playing at a very high level right now,” McVay said.

