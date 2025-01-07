Rams sign veteran running back Royce Freeman

The Rams on Tuesday made several roster moves in preparation for Monday night’s NFC wild-card game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Veteran safety John Johnson III was designated to return from injured reserve, and running back Royce Freeman was signed to help make up for the loss of Blake Corum, who was placed on injured reserve.

Johnson, an eighth-year pro, has been sidelined since suffering a shoulder injury in the second game of the season against the Arizona Cardinals. Johnson intercepted a pass in the Rams’ season-opening defeat at Detroit.

Johnson will add depth to a safety group that includes Quentin Lake, Kam Curl, Kamren Kinchens and Jaylen McCullough.

Corum, the No. 2 running back behind Kyren Williams, suffered a fractured forearm during the Rams’ loss to defeat by the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday.

Freeman, a six-year veteran, played for the Rams last season and rushed for 319 yards and two touchdowns in 77 carries. Ronnie Rivers and Cody Schrader are other running backs on the roster.