Rams agree to trade for cornerback Marcus Peters of Kansas City Chiefs

The Rams moved to address a need at cornerback, agreeing to a trade for Marcus Peters of the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for draft picks, two people with knowledge of the situation said Friday.
The people requested anonymity because the trade does not become official until the NFL's new league year begins March 14.
The Rams needed to fortify their secondary because cornerback Trumaine Johnson, who was franchise-tagged the last two seasons, is headed to free agency. Kayvon Webster, who started opposite Johnson last season, is recovering from a season-ending Achilles injury.
Peters, 25, played in college at Washington and was the 18th player chosen in the 2015 draft. He was voted to the Pro Bowl in each of his first two NFL seasons.
Peters, 6-feet and 197 pounds, picked off eight passes — returning two for touchdowns — as a rookie. He intercepted six passes in 2016 and five last season.
