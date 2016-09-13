Red Hot Chili Peppers will perform before Rams' home opener Sunday against Seahawks

Before the Rams played their exhibition against the Dallas Cowboys last month, a small plane flew over the Coliseum towing a banner that read “The Red Hot Chili Peppers welcome the Rams back to L.A.”

On Sunday, the band will be inside the Coliseum performing before the Rams’ home opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

“Since I was a little boy, I’ve taken joy in the beauty of the Rams,” Chili Peppers bassist Flea said in a statement. “When I moved to Los Angeles in 1972, I was getting uprooted from my home and I thought, ‘Well, where I’m going they’ve got the Rams. It’s going to be all right.’”

Coliseum gates at 11 a.m. for the 1 p.m. kickoff. Fans should be in their seats 30 minutes before kickoff, according to a release from the Rams announcing the band’s appearance.

The Rams are coming off a 28-0 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Seahawks defeated the Miami Dolphins, 12-10.

Sunday’s game marks Pete Carroll’s return to the Coliseum, where the Seahawks coach led USC back to national prominence.