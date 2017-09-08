Rams will have multi-threat Tavon Austin at their disposal against the Colts

Some optimism was well-founded, some apparently not.

For more than a month, Rams coach Sean McVay had expressed confidence that receiver Tavon Austin and defensive lineman Aaron Donald would be available to play in Sunday’s opener against the Indianapolis Colts at the Coliseum.

Austin recovered from a hamstring injury and will play, McVay said Friday.

Donald, however, remains absent because of a contract dispute.

Throughout the week, McVay declined to rule out the three-time Pro Bowl player for the opener. He finally ended the gamesmanship on Friday.

“We’re still trying to find a way to come to a solution,” McVay said, “but it’s safe to say that he won’t be a part of this game.”

Austin could play several roles for a team that conducted an offseason overhaul of the receiving corps.

It began during free agency with the departures of Kenny Britt and Brian Quick, and the signing of Robert Woods. It continued through the draft with the selection of Cooper Kupp and Josh Reynolds. A training camp trade for deep threat Sammy Watkins provided an exclamation point.

Austin, who signed a four-year, $42-million extension before the 2016 season, was sidelined throughout offseason workouts while recovering from wrist surgery. He sat out nearly all of training camp because of a hamstring injury.

He returned to practice in a limited role before the final preseason game at Green Bay, and then participated in a full-speed pregame workout with other skill-position players at Lambeau Field.

He was a full participant in practice this week.

“We’re excited to have him back,” McVay said.

McVay would not specify how the 5-foot-8, 179-pound Austin will be deployed, but he could line up wide or in the slot as a receiver, or in the backfield as a running back or receiver. He also is expected to return punts.

“When the coaches call my number, I’ll just be ready,” said Austin, who has scored 12 touchdowns on passes, eight on runs and three on punt returns.

When McVay and his new staff arrived in January, the receiver group was “a little bit of a question mark,” offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur said.

But that group is now regarded as multidimensional, and Austin’s return adds to the mix.

“When you get the guy that, again, is explosive as Tavon, that has that home-run capability, it definitely gives you a lot of just some favorable matchups out there,” LaFleur said.

Now it gets real

Seven of the eight players the Rams selected in this year’s draft could play against the Colts.

Kupp, tight end Gerald Everett and defensive lineman Tanzel Smart are expected to either start or play a significant number of snaps.

Reynolds, safety John Johnson and linebackers Samson Ebukam and Ejuan Price also might contribute on offense, defense or special teams.

Fullback Sam Rogers is on the practice squad and will not play.

Everett, a second-round pick, is looking forward to his first regular-season NFL game.

“First and foremost, just playing on Sunday — I’m pretty sure it’s going to be pretty surreal,” he said.

Johnson, a fourth-round draft pick, will play on special teams. He said he would be prepared for more if his name or number is called.

“I’m right next to the coach — I’m in his pocket like, ‘Whenever you need me, I’m ready,’ ” Johnson said, laughing. “He’ll probably speak like just the first letter and I’m already running out there.

“So I’m ready.”

Etc.

The Rams listed no players on the injury report. McVay credited the athletic training staff, the strength and conditioning staff and players for managing injuries in the run-up to the opener. “The ultimate goal in mind was being able to have guys ready to go for Sept. 10, and that’s where we’re at right now,” McVay said. ... Sunday’s game at the Coliseum follows the USC-Stanford game on Saturday. This will be one of three times the Rams play the day after a Trojans home game.

