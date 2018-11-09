Rams pledge to make an impact in Thousand Oaks in wake of mass shooting

Rams cornerback Marcus Peters apparently would like to play the New Orleans Saints in the playoffs. Saints coach Sean Payton had said that his team got the matchup it wanted last Sunday when receiver Michael Thomas lined up against Peters and scored on a 72-yard touchdown pass that sealed a 45-35 victory. “Tell Sean Payton keep talkin’ that … We going to see him soon. You feel me? Because I like what he was saying on the sidelines, too. So tell him to keep talkin’ that … and I hope he see me soon. You feel me? And then we going to have a good little, nice little bowl of gumbo together.”… Running back Todd Gurley, who sat out a walkthrough Wednesday, was a full participant in practice Thursday.