Rams encouraged after New York Jets rescind offer to Ndamukong Suh

The math in the Ndamukong Suh sweepstakes took a turn in the Rams' favor Sunday, and coach Sean McVay sounded encouraged by the development.
New York Jets owner Christopher Johnson told reporters at the NFL owners meetings that his team had rescinded its offer to Suh, a five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle.
"That can't be anything but good news for us," McVay said after a reception for attendees.
Said Rams general manager Les Snead: "Time will tell, right? I'm sure in all these situations there's multiple teams usually involved and you never really know when the other teams pull out or not. So we'll wait and see."
Suh, released two weeks ago by the Miami Dolphins, has visited the Rams, Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints. The Portland, Ore., native also has reportedly spoken with the Seattle Seahawks.
Suh visited the Rams last Tuesday, and then canceled a scheduled visit with the Oakland Raiders before the Jets entered the bidding with what was reportedly the largest offer.
Suh's visit with the Rams went "really well," McVay said.
"We came away impressed with just the human being," he said. "He's got a good perspective.
"We're hopeful that a lot of the things he said he's looking for is kind of what our organization can provide. And hopefully we'll figure out soon if he's going to be a Ram or not."
Suh, an eight-year veteran with 51½ sacks, would add an intimidating element to a Rams front that includes NFL defensive player of the year Aaron Donald and Michael Brockers.
During Suh's visit, the Rams focused on how he would fit in defensive coordinator Wade Phillips' 3-4 scheme.
"We wanted to really get him in and show him who we were," Snead said, adding, "and how we were going to play him, and how he's going to fit in the 3-4 next to Brock and Aaron Donald."
