Tutu Atwell eager to repay Rams’ faith in him in new-look passing offense

Tutu Atwell did not want to be anywhere else.

After four seasons with the Rams, the speedy receiver was a pending free agent. But Atwell longed to return to the team that selected him in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft.

Atwell was home in Florida, “just patiently waiting for a phone call to come,” when coach Sean McVay called. Atwell was elated.

“I was ready to go,” Atwell, who signed a one-year, $10-million contract Tuesday, said during a videoconference with reporters.

Atwell, 25, is part of a remade receiving corps that — with quarterback Matthew Stafford back for a fifth season — is expected to make the Rams a Super Bowl contender.

Since February, the Rams have been attempting to trade veteran Cooper Kupp, who is due a $7.5-million roster bonus Saturday. If the Rams cannot make a deal, they are expected to release the 2021 NFL offensive player of the year as soon as Wednesday, when the NFL’s new league year and free agency officially begin.

Puka Nacua returns as the No. 1 target, and the Rams agreed to terms with three-time All-Pro Davante Adams on a two-year contract that essentially guarantees him $20 million in salary and bonuses this season.

The 5-foot-9, 165-pound Atwell made $1.5 million last season when he caught a career-best 42 passes for 582 yards. His new deal increases his earnings nearly tenfold.

“They believed in me,” he said, adding, “I always did my part when my number was called and made the most of the opportunities I had.”

Atwell’s opportunities, however, have been limited.

As a rookie he suffered a shoulder injury and did not catch a pass. He was targeted only 35 times in 2022, 67 times in 2023 and 62 times last season.

Atwell acknowledged there were “tough nights and long days” last season when he played fewer snaps. But he says his attitude never wavered.

“You’ve got to wait your turn,” he said. “When it’s my turn, I always make the most of it. And I knew what I was doing was right. You can’t be a selfish player — that’s not what I was raised on.”

Atwell said he has not had lengthy conversations with McVay about how his role might change. But he sounded excited.

“I trust coach Sean and I have no doubt in my mind he’s going to use me to my ability,” Atwell said.

Kupp has been a big influence and a teammate he could lean on, Atwell said. He is looking forward to continuing to play with Nacua and learning new skills from Adams.

“He’s got some nice releases that I can probably put in my backpack,” Atwell said. “He’s a great player.”

With a one-year contract, Atwell is on track to be a pending free agent at the end of next season.

“It’s my job to go out and perform,” he said, “so we get to whatever the case may be next year.”

Nacua switches numbers

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua runs off the field after a wild-card playoff win over the Minnesota Vikings in January. Nacua will be wearing No. 12 next season. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

The Rams announced that Nacua will switch jersey numbers from 17 to 12 to honor siblings who wore the number playing sports, and the number he wore growing up and in college.

That opens the door for Adams to wear 17, his number throughout his career.

Etc.

The Rams agreed to terms with offensive lineman Coleman Shelton on a two-year contract, a person with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly said. Shelton, who played last season for the Chicago Bears, played center and guard for the Rams from 2019 to 2023. ... The Rams received a third-round draft pick as compensation for the loss of former defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, who was hired as the Atlanta Falcons head coach. ... Receiver Drake Stoops, who was on the practice squad last season, has been suspended without pay for the first two games of the season for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy, the league announced. Stoops can participate in training camp and preseason games. ... John McKay was promoted to assistant general manager, Nicole Blake to director of scouting, strategy and analytics and Ray Farmer to senior advisor to general manager Les Snead, among other promotions announced by the Rams.