Rams will wear throwback uniforms for five home games this season

The Rams are continuing to look back as they move toward entry into their new stadium in the 2020 season.
The Rams will wear their popular blue, yellow and white “throwback” uniforms for their final five home games this season, the team announced Friday. The ensemble is now the team’s primary color uniform until new uniforms are unveiled in 2020.
Uniforms have been a lightning rod of controversy for Rams fans since the Rams returned to Southern California from St. Louis in 2016.
Kevin Demoff, the Rams’ chief operating officer and vice president for football operations, said the team sent correspondence from fans to the NFL as it considered the franchise’s request to wear throwbacks more often.
“I’m excited for our fans because their voice was heard at the NFL office,” Demoff said.
The Rams had blue and white uniforms in the mid-1960s and then changed to blue, yellow and white in the ’70s. The St. Louis Rams colors were blue, gold and white.
The Rams’ home uniform last season was a white and blue jersey with gold accents, white pants with a navy blue stripe and a blue helmet with white horns and a white face mask.
The road uniform was most often the white jersey with blue pants that featured a white stripe. Against the Dallas Cowboys, the Rams wore navy blue jerseys and blue pants.
The increased use of the throwbacks eliminates the unpopular navy blue ensemble.
The Rams will wear white jerseys and white pants with a blue stripe for their two preseason home games against the Oakland Raiders and Houston Texans and the first two regular-season games against the Arizona Cardinals and Chargers. The decision to wear white for those games was made because of expected heat in August and September.
The Rams will wear so-called “Color Rush” uniforms in games at San Francisco and against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mexico City.
Demoff said the Rams are in the early stages of formulating a plan for uniforms that will coincide with the team’s move into their new Inglewood stadium in 2020. The Rams are working with Nike, the NFL and a local design firm.
“We’re at the very beginning of that process,” Demoff said. “We haven’t looked at designs. We haven’t looked at colors. We’re still very much at the brand, logo and concept discussion.”
Demoff said he felt “a ton of pressure” to get the uniform right, and that the Rams would seek fan feedback.
“We’re going to figure out the best ways to do that,” he said, adding, “We know where fans’ passion on the colors of the uniforms lie, but we also want to make sure we walk into the world’s newest, most modern stadium with a uniform design that’s reflective of our history but also reflects the building we’ve just constructed.”