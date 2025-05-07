Birmingham High freshman Carlos Acuna becomes a pitching ace

Whether it’s fans, players, umpires or his father yelling at 15-year-old freshman pitcher Carlos Acuna, the chances that he’ll show any emotion are slim and none.

“I don’t like showing my emotions,” he said. “Once the other team sees it, that’s when they get a groove going. I hide it pretty good.”

He deserves an Academy Award for acting calm, cool and collected no matter the situation.

Few freshman pitchers in the history of Birmingham High’s baseball program have performed as well as Acuna, who entered this week with a 7-0 record, 1.09 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 57 innings.

“It’s been going amazing,” Patriots pitching coach Gus Rico said.

Rico has known Acuna since he was 7 years old while coaching him on his son’s travel ball team.

The City Section has a star in the making. Freshman Carlos Acuńa is a keeper. Four strikeouts and one walk in five innings. Birmingham 2, Chaminade 1. pic.twitter.com/JSVh2ms09G — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 27, 2025

“He’s got an amazing arm and his baseball IQ is pretty good,” Rico said.

Acuna’s father, Roger, and mother, Lisa, played baseball and softball, respectively, at Burbank High. Roger continued to play adult league baseball and would bring Carlos to games. The Acunas are such a passionate baseball family that everyone sits at home in front of the television watching Dodgers games.

“My dad goes crazy,” said the 5-foot-11, 188-pound right-hander, who plays shortstop when he’s not pitching. “It’s pretty funny.”

Acuna‘s father makes sure his son is learning lessons while watching the pros pitch. Acuna said seeing pitchers have the same routine and throw the ball “around the zone consistently” are two lessons.

Freshman Carlos Acuna strikes out the side. End of 1, Birmingham 5, Granada Hills 0 pic.twitter.com/jOHCwJqi9t — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 7, 2025

His off-speed pitches have been effective this season. He has a slider, change-up, curveball and sinker to go with a good fastball.

He credits playing against older kids in helping his transition to high school.

“I’m used to bigger, older kids,” he said. “I know if I can’t get them with a fastball, I have to go off speed.”

The early days on varsity were about making sure his new teammates thought he belonged. He had to earn their respect. Seniors always have skepticism about freshmen.

“Once you prove you can be there, you love it,” he said.

Birmingham has won five City Section championships in 19 seasons under coach Matt Mowry but zero West Valley League titles. The Patriots need a sweep in a two-game series against El Camino Real this week to win the league title. Otherwise, they’ll focus on the Open Division playoffs. Pairings will be announced Saturday and the championship game is May 24 at Dodger Stadium.

Imagine what it would be like if Acuna got a chance to play at Dodger Stadium.

“Pitching at Dodger Stadium would be crazy because I grew up watching my favorite players there,” he said.

Acuna and senior Kevin Olmos give Birmingham a formidable 1-2 pitching duo. They figure to do most of Birmingham’s pitching during the playoffs.

Last week, Acuna was sick and vomiting but still able to throw 5 1/3 innings and give up just one run in a loss to Granada Hills.

The pressure of the playoffs is something Acuna intends to embrace. Yes, players in the dugout will be shouting a little louder and the stakes will be higher, but he’s no ordinary 15-year-old.

“I’m really excited because I haven’t been there before,” he said. “I want to see the atmosphere.”

If the atmosphere is anything like watching a Dodgers game at home, he’ll be well-prepared for the challenges ahead.