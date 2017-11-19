Rams' offense stalls in loss to Vikings 24-7

The NFL’s highest-scoring offense started fast and then stalled.

A defense that led the lead in turnovers could not force any.

And a team avoided mistakes and blew open a close game the previous week could not do it again.

For the Rams on Sunday, that added up to a 24-7 defeat by the Minnesota Vikings before 66,809 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Former Rams quarterback Case Keenum played error free and ended the Rams’ four-game winning streak with their first loss away from the Coliseum.

Keenum passed for 280 yards and a touchdown as the Rams dropped to 7-3.

It was the sixth consecutive victory for the Vikings, who improved to 8-2.

The Rams, under first-year coach Sean McVay, came into the game averaging 32.9 points a game. Last week, the turned a two-point halftime lead into a 33-7 victory over the Houston Texans.

But the Vikings are a top-five NFL defense.

The Rams scored on their first possession, but were shut out the rest of the way.

They failed to take advantage of two missed field-goal attempts by the Vikings and receiver Cooper Kupp lost a crucial fumble at the one-yard line.

The Rams gained 254 yards and had only 15 first downs on a day when the Vikings broke a 7-7 tie with a short fourth-quarter touchdown run by Latavius Murray and a 65-yard touchdown pass play from Keenum to receiver Adam Thielen.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff completed 23 of 37 passes for 225 yards.

Running back Todd Gurley was limited to 37 yards rushing in 15 carries.

Keenum completed 27 of 38 passes.

Murray rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns.

The score was 7-7 at halftime before the Vikings defense – and Keenum and Murray – went to work.

Keenum engineered an 11-play, 71-yard scoring drive that Murray capped with a short run for a 14-7 lead early in the fourth quarter.

The Rams were forced to punt on the ensuing possession, giving Keenum another opportunity.

This time, he tossed a short pass to Thielen, who blew past reserve cornerback Dominique Hatfield on his way to a 65-yard touchdown and a 21-7 lead.

Neither the crowd noise nor the Vikings defense seemed to initially affect the Rams.

Goff completed a pass to Sammy Watkins on the first play, connected with Robert Woods for a first down, and then found Kupp for 23 yards as the Rams moved to the Vikings’ 19-yard line.

A defensive holding penalty moved the ball to the nine, and Gurley scored two plays later on a short run for a 7-0 lead.

The Rams got the ball back late in the first quarter at their 10, but went three and out when Danielle Hunter sacked Goff at the one.

Punter Johnny Hekker barely avoided stepping out of the end zone to get off a punt. But an illegal shift penalty against the Rams, assessed after the kick, gave the Vikings the ball at the Rams’ 30.

Keenum made an outstanding play, avoiding a strip by linebacker Robert Quinn and slipping a tackle by linebacker Connor Barwin to complete a pass to Adam Thielen.

Three plays later, after McVay declined a penalty for illegal receiver downfield, Murray scored on an eight-yard run to tie the score.

The Rams got a break when Vikings kicker Kai Forbath missed a 48-yard field-goal attempt.

Goff’s completed a third-down pass to Kupp to move the ball to the Vikings’ 29. A few plays later, on third and five from the 12, Kupp caught a pass inside the five, but safety Anthony Harris knocked the ball loose and recovered the fumble.

