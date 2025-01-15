Rams unsung heroes made difference again against Vikings with Eagles the next target

The Rams’ Ahkello Witherspoon (4) breaks up a pass intended for the Vikings’ Justin Jefferson during their playoff game.

Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon was unemployed when the NFL season began.

Cornerback Cobie Durant weathered injury and declining playing time after midseason.

Defensive lineman Neville Gallimore was inactive for three games, Desjuan Johnson six.

Tight end Davis Allen was targeted only 13 times.

All five players made big plays in the Rams’ NFC wild-card victory over the Minnesota Vikings that advanced coach Sean McVay’s team into a divisional-round game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Advertisement

On Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, most of the focus will be on star players that abound for both teams. The Rams feature quarterback Matthew Stafford, receiver Puka Nacua and edge rusher Jared Verse, the Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, quarterback Jalen Hurts and receiver A.J. Brown.

For the Rams to win and advance to the NFC championship game their stars must shine, but the Rams almost certainly will need more big plays from important-but-less-celebrated contributors.

Last Monday, during a second-quarter series, Durant sacked Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold. Five plays later, he intercepted a pass.

Advertisement

“Just having that dawg mentality,” Durant said after the game.

Durant, a third-year pro, suffered a chest injury on Dec. 8 against the Buffalo Bills and was inactive the next game against the San Francisco 49ers. He did not play against the New York Jets and played only on special teams against the Arizona Cardinals before Witherspoon supplanted him in the starting lineup.

Durant did play 44 defensive snaps against the Vikings — and he made the most of them.

Rams cornerback Cobie Durant (14) celebrates his interception against the Vikings with Kamren Kinchens during their NFC wild-card playoff game. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

“He handled the things he could control the right way,” McVay said of Durant’s journey. “His preparation and his approach. … There were a lot of things that, in terms of just preparation, where he was able to anticipate, not guess.”

Advertisement

In 2023, Witherspoon played for the Rams on a one-year, veteran-minimum contract, and he tied for the team lead with three interceptions. The Rams, however, did not re-sign Witherspoon, and he remained a free agent as the season began.

When cornerback Tre’Davious White struggled in a season-opening loss at Detroit, however, the Rams brought back Witherspoon.

The eighth-year pro did not play in Week 2 against the Cardinals or in Week 3 against the 49ers, then started two of the next eight games.

Following the Rams’ 37-20 defeat to the Eagles, Witherspoon did not play against the New Orleans Saints, and then played only six defensive snaps against the Bills.

He returned to the starting lineup against the 49ers and played exceptionally well down the stretch as the Rams finished 10-7.

“Just understanding the ebbs and flows of this league, I never get too high, never get too low,” Witherspoon said in late December. “And I think being away from the game, too, kind of gave me a certain level of peace that I haven’t had in just being out there and really enjoying playing.”

Advertisement

Witherspoon started against the Vikings and, in the series after Durant’s interception, he sacked Darnold and forced a fumble that Verse scooped and returned for a touchdown.

That play seemed to confirm something else Witherspoon said in December about why he considered it important to focus, engage and wish the best for teammates.

“In my opinion just the way the world works, it always comes back around,” he said, “so I just try to give love to those, give it to myself and then just wait for my opportunity.”

With defensive tackle Bobby Brown III suffering a shoulder injury against the Vikings, Gallimore and Johnson seized opportunity. Gallimore had a sack and shared another with edge rusher Byron Young. Johnson also had one of the Rams’ nine sacks, which tied an NFL postseason record.

Sports NFL playoffs: Divisional round features intriguing rematches The Rams are looking to avenge a regular-season loss to the Eagles, while the Ravens-Bills and Chiefs-Texans contests are also rematches.

“We got good chemistry together,” Johnson, a second-year pro, said of the defensive front. “We all play together, laugh together and have fun together. So it just felt like another day out there having fun.”

Allen got his star-turn opportunity against the Vikings after veteran tight end Tyler Higbee, who had five catches for 58 yards, left the game because of a chest injury.

Advertisement

Allen and fellow tight ends Colby Parkinson and Hunter Long thereafter combined for four catches. Allen’s 13-yard touchdown catch gave the Rams a 24-3 halftime lead.

“You look at how much better all three of those guys have gotten throughout this year,” McVay said of the tight ends. “They’re very good football players who are interchangeable and I think that’s a really valuable trait for us.”

Just one of many the Rams might require Sunday to win.

Etc.

The Rams did not practice Wednesday. On a projected injury report, Higbee (chest) was listed as limited. Witherspoon (thigh), Brown (shoulder) and left tackle Alaric Jackson (chest) were listed as projected non-participants.