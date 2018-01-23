Diego Rossi gets acquainted with new surroundings at LAFC

Although LAFC's roster is just 16 players deep, the team had 23 men on the field for its first practice. One of them, veteran MLS defender Steven Beitashour, is expected to finalize a free-agent contract in the next couple of days. Also in uniform Monday was midfielder Aaron Kovar, on loan from Seattle, where he played four seasons, and five players on trial , among them former Chivas USA forward Bryan de la Fuente.