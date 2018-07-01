Adama Domande has LAFC's first hat trick in 4-1 victory

LAFC briefly thought they had another in the 78th minute, as Kovar’s shot from distance came off the post and into the path of Blessing, who put the ball in the net only to find he was offside. Six minutes into stoppage time, Nguyen capitalized on an error from Warren Creavalle and found himself one-on-one with Blake. The Union goalkeeper made the save, but Blessing struck the rebound high into the net right before the final whistle.