LAFC

LAFC can’t score against Houston, loses for fourth time in five games

Houston's Sebastian Kowalczyk tries to keep control of the ball ahead of LAFC's David Martínez.
Houston’s Sebastian Kowalczyk, right, tries to keep control of the ball ahead of LAFC’s David Martínez during LAFC’s 1-0 loss Saturday.
(Tim Warner / Getty Images)
Associated Press

HOUSTON — Jack McGlynn scored his first goal of the season and Blake Gillingham had his first MLS shutout Saturday night as Houston beat LAFC 1-0 for the Dynamo’s first win of the season.

McGlynn scored in the 58th minute to give the Dynamo their first lead since early in the second half of Houston’s season-opening 2-1 loss to FC Dallas. The 21-year-old, in his first season with the club after spending his first four MLS seasons with the Philadelphia Union, tapped a pass to Griffin Dorsey near midfield. Dorsey slipped a pass between the legs of defender Artem Smolyakov down the right sideline back to McGlynn, who cut inside before blasting a low shot from nearly 25 yards out that slipped inside the post.

LAFC (3-4-0) has lost back-to-back games and four of its last five.

Gillingham had finished with two saves, including an acrobatic one-hand parry of a header played by Eddie Segura in the 80th minute, for the Dynamo (1-4-2). The 22-year-old rookie made his MLS debut when he replaced the injured Jimmy Maurer in the 67th minute of a 0-0 tie with the Seattle Sounders on March 23 and got his first career start on March 30, a 3-1 loss to the Portland Timbers.

Houston finished with 59% possession but was outshot by LAFC 12-11.

