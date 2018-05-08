Missing in action: Five other teams that won’t be in Russia for World Cup

Italy: Italy has a long World Cup pedigree. Not only did it play host to the tournament twice, including the second edition in 1934, but it has won the title four times; only Brazil, with five championships, has won more often. Italy won't have a chance to add to its collection in Russia, however, after getting shut out by Sweden twice in a two-leg UEFA qualifying playoff last fall. The Azzurri last missed the tournament in 1958, the only time in 19 World Cups it failed to participate. Perhaps we should have seen this coming though: Italy didn't make it past the group stage in the last two World Cups.