College baseball: Cal State Fullerton advances to super regional with 4-2 win over Stanford

Scott Hurst and Chris Hudgins homered and Cal State Fullerton advanced to the NCAA baseball tournament super regional with a 4-2 victory over host Stanford on Saturday night.

Colton Eastman gave up one unearned run in 62/3 innings for the Titans (37-21), who swept the regional, defeating the Cardinal (42-16) twice.

Stanford had advanced earlier in the day when Chris Castellanos threw a four-hitter in a 9-1 victory over Brigham Young, but the Titans took a 3-0 lead in the deciding game and were never caught.

Arizona 6, Delaware 5: Alfonso Rivas homered in the 12th inning and Arizona won an elimination game Saturday at the Lubbock Regional.

The Wildcats (38-20), who went to the NCAA World Series last season, blew a 5-1 lead in the eighth inning.

They then had to withstand a Delaware rally, a nearly 21/2-hour rain delay in extra innings and having a runner thrown out at the plate to end the 11th.

Cesar Salazar drove in three runs for Arizona. His RBI single in the sixth produced the game's first run and his two-run single in the seventh made it 5-1.

Arizona will play the loser of the late Texas Tech-Sam Houston State game on Sunday in another elimination game.

Juan Aguilera (1-0), the fifth Arizona pitcher, went the final two innings and worked around a single and a walk in the 12th inning.

Burk FitzPatrick (2-1) worked the last three innings for Delaware.

The Blue Hens (34-23), in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2001, forced extra innings after Jeremy Ake's two-run single with two outs in the eighth, and Jordan Glover's two-run single with two outs in the ninth.

Holy Cross 7, Nebraska 4: Austin Masel and Anthony Critelli each drove in two runs and Holy Cross stayed alive in the Corvallis Regional.

The Cornhuskers (35-21-1) were eliminated. The Big Ten champions head home from their third postseason appearance in the last four seasons.

Holy Cross (24-28) goes on to face the loser of Saturday night's game between Yale and No. 1 national seed Oregon State. The Crusaders, who won the NCAA title in 1952, are making their first postseason appearance since 1978.

Houston 17, Baylor 3: Jake Scheiner homered and drove in six runs, and Lael Lockhart had four RBIs, helping Houston eliminate Baylor in the Houston Regional.

The Cougars scored eight runs before the Bears (34-23) got an out in the seventh inning, capped by Scheiner's three-run shot, his 18th homer of the season.

Other regional scores Saturday:

Stanford 9, BYU 1, BYU eliminated

Chapel Hill, N.C.

North Carolina 8, Michigan 1, UM eliminated

Davidson 2, Florida Gulf Coast 1

Winston-Salem, N.C.

Maryland 16, UMBC 2, UMBC eliminated

Wake Forest 4, West Virginia 3

Lexington, Ky.

Indiana 11, Ohio 2, OU eliminated

N.C. State 5, Kentucky 4

Louisville, Ky.

Xavier 3, Radford 1, Radford eliminated

Louisville 11, Oklahoma 1

Clemson, S.C.

UNC Greensboro 3, St. John's 1, SJU eliminated

Vanderbilt 9, Clemson 4

Gainesville, Fla.

Bethune-Cookman 4, Marist 2, Marist eliminated

Florida 5, South Florida 1, 12 innings

Tallahassee, Fla.

Florida State 6, UCF 1, UCF eliminated

Auburn 5, Tennessee Tech 3

Hattiesburg, Miss.

Southern Miss. 8, UIC 7

South Alabama 6, Mississippi State 3

Baton Rouge, La.

Rice 13, Texas Southern 6, TSU eliminated

LSU 11, Southeastern Louisiana 6

Fayetteville, Ark.

Oral Roberts 14, Oklahoma State 6, OSU eliminated

Missouri State 5, Arkansas 4

Fort Worth, Texas

Virginia 6, Dallas Baptist 3

TCU 9, CCSU 6

Houston

Texas A&M 3, Iowa 2

Lubbock, Texas

Arizona 6, Delaware 5, 12 innings, Delaware eliminated

Texas Tech 6, Sam Houston State 0

Corvallis, Ore.

Holy Cross 7, Nebraska 4, Nebraska eliminated

Oregon State 8, Holy Cross 2