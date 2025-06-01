High school softball: Southern California regional pairings
SOCAL REGIONAL SOFBALL PAIRINGS
FIRST ROUND
June 3
(All games at 4 p.m. unless noted)
DIVISION 1
#1 El Modena, bye
#5 Poway at #4 Ayala
#3 Bonita Vista, bye
#2 Chula Vista Mater Dei, bye
DIVISION II
#1 El Cajon Christian, bye
#5 Long Beach Poly at #4 Monache
#6 Eastlake at #3 Bakersfield Christian
#7 Rancho Bernardo at #2 Westlake
DIVISION III
#8 Port of Los Angeles vs. #1 Point Loma at Correia Middle School
#5 West Ranch at #4 Olympian
#6 Southwest EC vs. #3 St. Bonaventure at Ventura College
#7 Elsinore at #2 Legacy
DIVISION IV
#1 Pioneer Valley, bye
#5 Taft vs. #4 Rio Hondo Prep at Parker Field
#6 Marquez at #3 Irvine University
#2 Woodlake, bye
DIVISION V
#1 Rancho Mirage at #8 San Diego Lincoln
#5 Westchester at #4 Culver City
#6 Hueneme vs. #3 North Hollywood (site TBA)
#7 Cathedral City vs. #2 Orcutt Academy at Lakeview Jr. High
Note: Semifinals in all divisions June 5 at higher seeds; Finals June 7 at higher seeds.
