High School Sports

High school softball: Southern California regional pairings

Softball glove
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

SOCAL REGIONAL SOFBALL PAIRINGS

FIRST ROUND

June 3

(All games at 4 p.m. unless noted)

DIVISION 1

#1 El Modena, bye

#5 Poway at #4 Ayala

#3 Bonita Vista, bye

#2 Chula Vista Mater Dei, bye

DIVISION II

#1 El Cajon Christian, bye

#5 Long Beach Poly at #4 Monache

#6 Eastlake at #3 Bakersfield Christian

#7 Rancho Bernardo at #2 Westlake

DIVISION III

#8 Port of Los Angeles vs. #1 Point Loma at Correia Middle School

#5 West Ranch at #4 Olympian

#6 Southwest EC vs. #3 St. Bonaventure at Ventura College

#7 Elsinore at #2 Legacy

DIVISION IV

#1 Pioneer Valley, bye

#5 Taft vs. #4 Rio Hondo Prep at Parker Field

#6 Marquez at #3 Irvine University

#2 Woodlake, bye

DIVISION V

#1 Rancho Mirage at #8 San Diego Lincoln

#5 Westchester at #4 Culver City

#6 Hueneme vs. #3 North Hollywood (site TBA)

#7 Cathedral City vs. #2 Orcutt Academy at Lakeview Jr. High

Note: Semifinals in all divisions June 5 at higher seeds; Finals June 7 at higher seeds.

