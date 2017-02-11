College basketball: No. 3 Kansas edges Texas Tech; No. 4 Louisville rallies late for win

Josh Jackson had 31 points and 11 rebounds and made a free throw with 2.8 seconds left to lift No. 3 Kansas to an 80-79 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday in Lubbock, Texas.

After Kansas inbounded the ball with 5.4 seconds left, Jackson was fouled and missed the first free throw before making the game-winner.

Landen Lucas scored 13 points and Frank Mason III had 12 for Kansas (22-3, 10-2 Big 12).

Keenan Evans finished with 25 points and Niem Stevenson had a career-high 22 points and 10 rebounds for Texas Tech (16-9, 4-8). Zach Smith finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

On Texas Tech's inbound with one second left, the Red Raiders managed an off-balance shot from Evans that fell short.

at No. 4 Louisville 71, Miami 66: Quentin Snider returned from an injury to score 13 points, including a big three-pointer with 41 seconds left, and Deng Adel and Donovan Mitchell added 18 points each as the Cardinals had to fight back from a 14-point first-half deficit. Louisville (20-5, 8-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) finally drew even on Mitchell's three-pointer with 6:12 left, part of a 13-0 run for a 61-53 lead. Louisville's surge included Adel's four-point play.

Miami rallied to tie it at 61 with 1:56 left before Snider made two free throws and then the long three from the left side of the arc as he returned from a six-game absence because of a hip injury. Mitchell followed with three free throws before Jaylen Johnson made two with 5 seconds left to seal the hard-fought victory. Ja'Quan Newton had 15 points for the Hurricanes (16-8, 6-6), who had won four of five coming in.

at No. 6 Baylor 70, Texas Christian 52: Johnathan Motley had 25 points on 12-of-15 shooting and the Bears (22-3, 9-3 Big 12) never trailed in winning their 11th consecutive game in the series since the former Southwest Conference rivals were reunited in the Big 12 when TCU moved into the power league four years ago.

Manu Lecomte added 17 points for the Bears, and King McClure scored all 13 of his before halftime. McClure had back-to-back three-pointers for Baylor to make it 15-6 during a first-half stretch when TCU (17-8, 6-6) went more than seven minutes without a field goal. The Bears led 32-17 at halftime.

at No. 13 West Virginia 85, Kansas State 66: Jevon Carter had 19 points and nine rebounds to lead Mountaineers West Virginia (20-5, 8-4 Big 12), who struggled at the start by making only two of eight shots from the field. West Virginia went on a 12-1 run to take the lead before the Wildcats rallied to tie the score at 34 by halftime.

After a three-pointer by Xavier Sneed early in the second half, Kansas State (16-9, 5-7) went on a cold snap that lasted more than six minutes. West Virginia capitalized and held a 13-point lead midway through the second half.

No. 15 Kentucky 67, at Alabama 58: Isaiah Briscoe had 11 points, 11 rebounds and four assists to help the Wildcats (20-5, 10-2 Southeastern Conference), fresh from a shootout win over LSU, find a way to win at a much different tempo after dropping three of their last five games.

Malik Monk added 17 points against the Crimson Tide (14-10, 7-5), which was coming off a quadruple-overtime road upset of No. 19 South Carolina.

at No. 17 Florida 71, Texas A&M 62: Justin Leon scored 18 points, Canyon Barry added 12 and the Gators overcame a lackluster start to pull out the win. John Egbunu notched his first double-double of the season, finishing with 11 points and 10 rebounds for Florida (20-5, 10-2 Southeastern Conference), which won its sixth consecutive game.

The Aggies (13-11, 5-7) led 42-41 midway through the second half and looked like they might get their first win in five tries against a ranked team this season. But Florida used a 24-10 run to take the lead and pull away. It started and ended with three-pointers by Leon, who finished one point shy of tying his career high.

at No. 18 Duke 64, Clemson 62: Luke Kennard scored 25 points and the Blue Devils (20-5, 8-4 ACC), playing less than 48 hours after an emotion-draining victory over No. 8 North Carolina on Thursday night, tneeded a stop at the buzzer after blowing a 14-point lead to seal their fifth consecutive victory.

Shelton Mitchell had a career-high 23 points and Elijah Thomas finished with 15 for the Tigers (13-11, 3-9), who have lost three straight and haven't won at Cameron Indoor Stadium since 1995.