College basketball: Michigan's wild ride continues with win over No. 13 Purdue

Two days after its airplane's scary abandoned takeoff, Michigan's wild journey carried right on into the Big Ten semifinals with a 74-70 overtime upset of 13th-ranked Purdue behind D.J. Wilson's 26 points Friday in Washington.

The eighth-seeded Wolverines (22-11) got 13 points from Zak Irvin, including their first four of the extra period, against the No. 1 seed Boilermakers (25-7).

It was a back-and-forth afternoon affair, the most engaging game of the week so far. The teams combined for 14 ties and 17 lead changes in regulation alone, and they headed to overtime tied at 66 after Zak Irvin pulled Michigan even on a layup with 4.2 seconds left, before Wilson blocked a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

Michigan next faces No. 4-seeded Minnesota on Saturday.

Caleb Swanigan, the second-leading scorer in the Big Ten, fouled out in OT with 13 points and 13 rebounds for Purdue — his 26th double-double, tying Jerry Lucas and Brad Sellers for the league's single-season record.

Minnesota 63, Michigan State 58: Reggie Lynch returned from taking a forearm to the face and scored 16 points to lead the fourth-seeded Gophers to the win. The Big Ten defensive player of the year was dynamic at each end of the court, and his return sparked an 8-0 second-half run for Minnesota (24-8).

Lynch took an inadvertent forearm to the face early in the second half and left the court with a towel over it. He missed only 1:19 and was the catalyst for Minnesota beating Tom Izzo's tournament-tested bunch.

Amir Coffey added 13 points for Minnesota, which had four players in double figures and committed only nine turnovers.

Freshman Miles Bridges led Michigan State (19-14) with 20 points but was 7 of 20 from the floor. He was a big part of the Spartans' perimeter problems as they shot 20 percent from three-point territory.

SEC

No. 8 Kentucky 71, Georgia 60: Isaiah Briscoe and De'Aaron Fox each scored 20 points to lead the Wildcats into the conference semifinals with the win in Nashville, Tenn. Coming off a double bye as the No. 1 seed, the well-rested Wildcats started both halves quickly and steadily pulled away for a double-digit win over the Bulldogs after two close victories. Kentucky (27-5) offset 38% shooting by holding Georgia to 19 of 57 from the field (33%). J.J. Frazier had 15 points and Yante Maten added 12 for the eighth-seeded Bulldogs (19-14), who played their second tournament game in as many days.

Alabama 64, South Carolina 53: Braxton Key had 18 points, Riley Norris added 12 and the Crimson Tide (19-13) made 10 of 12 free throws down the stretch to seal the victory. Sindarius Thornwell had 16 points for South Carolina (22-10), which shot 37% from the field.

AAC

No. 12 Southern Methodist 81, East Carolina 77: Semi Ojeleye scored a career-high 36 points, making 12 of 19 shots, and had 12 rebounds to lead the Mustangs (28-4) to victory in the conference quarterfinals. Kentrell Barkley had 22 of his 24 points in the second half to lead East Carolina (15-18).

Central Florida 84, Memphis 54: Matt Williams had 19 points, including five three-pointers to lead the Knights (21-10). UCF has won six in a row heading into a semifinal matchup against SMU. Brothers Dedric and K.J. Lawson combined for 22 points, 12 rebounds and six assists for Memphis (19-13), but were held to seven-of-24 shooting from the field and 20 points below their combined average.