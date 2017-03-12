College basketball: Kentucky, Princeton and Rhode Island win conference tournament titles

De'Aaron Fox scored 18 points to lead No. 8 Kentucky to its third straight Southeastern Conference tournament championship with an 82-65 victory over Arkansas on Sunday.

The Wildcats (29-5) added their 30th tournament title all-time to their 48 regular-season championships in convincing fashion.

The Razorbacks couldn't string together points the way they usually do, not with Kentucky answering every big bucket with its own run. The big spurt came as Kentucky scored 13 straight points to end the first half and into the opening minute of the second that turned a three-point lead to a 46-30 edge.

Arkansas (25-9) fell to 1-6 in this championship, having lost to Kentucky for the second time in three years.

ATLANTIC 10

Rhode Island 70, Virginia Commonwealth 63: Jared Terrell finished with 20 points and E.C. Matthews added 19, including a decisive runner with 55 seconds left, as the Rams earned a spot in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1999 with the win in Pittsburgh.

Third-seeded Rhode Island (24-9) never trailed and withstood a serious late push by second-seeded VCU (26-8) to capture their first conference tournament title since Lamar Odom led them to the A-10 crown 18 years ago. JeQuan Lewis led VCU with 15 points while Justin Tillman contributed 10 points and 17 rebounds.

IVY

Princeton 71, Yale 59: Myles Stephens had a career-high 23 points and eight rebounds as the Tigers won the inaugural league tournament in Philadelphia to clinch its first berth in the NCAA tournament since 2011. Princeton (23-6) won its 19th straight game overall and didn't lose in Ivy play this season. Steven Cook scored 15 points, Devin Cannady added 13 and Ivy League player of the year Spencer Weisz finished with eight assists for the Tigers. Alex Copeland had 14 points and Sam Downey had 12 for third-seeded Yale (18-11), the Ivy champs last season.

SUN BELT

Troy 59, Texas State 53: Jordon Varnado had 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Trojans (22-14) to the conference tournament title at Lakefront Arena in New Orleans. The sixth-seeded Trojans (22-14) advanced to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2003 after winning their third game in three days and fourth in the tournament. The fourth-seeded Bobcats (20-13) were coming off an 83-62 victory over Texas Arlington in the semifinals.