Louisville wallops No. 2 Florida State; Iowa upset by North Dakota State

Lamar Jackson ran for four touchdowns and threw for another and No. 10 Louisville poured it on in a 63-20 victory over No. 2 Florida State on Saturday in what was billed as an ACC showdown game in Louisville, Ky.

There was no showdown at all, as the Cardinals showed off their talent with Jackson leading the way. The quarterback ran for 146 yards and four TD and passed for 216 yards and a score. The defense chipped in with nine sacks.

The Cardinals (3-0, 2-0 ACC) lost back-to-back halftime leads to the Seminoles in the past, but they left no doubt in topping 60 points for the third consecutive game. The Seminoles (2-1, 0-1) suffered one of the worst losses in school history.

Jeremy Smith ran for two TDs for the Cardinals, but Jackson was nearly unstoppable in piling up 362 yards of offense. He also added to his collection of highlights as he faked one defender and spun off another en route to his final TD run of 47 yards. He has 18 TDs in three games.

Louisville's defense held FSU to 284 yards and forced two turnovers. The Seminoles' only bright spot was 10 straight points to get within 14-10 before Jackson and took over.

Jaire Alexander contributed a 69-yard punt return for a TD and a fumble recovery leading to another Louisville score. Brandon Radcliff rushed for 118 yards and a score as Louisville won its biggest ACC before national TV audience.

North Dakota State 23, No. 13 Iowa 21

Cam Pedersen kicked a 37-yard field as time expired to help the Bison pull off an upset in Iowa City and give them a sixth straight win over an FBS opponent.

The Bison went for a 2-point conversion down 21-20 with 3:41 left, but couldn't punch it in. North Dakota State's defense then held, and quarterback Easton Stick's 29-yard run put the Bison in position for the biggest win in school history.

The loss was just the fourth by an FBS team to an FCS school. North Dakota State isn't just another Football Championship Subdivision team, though. The Bison have won the last five FCS national titles.

Against the Hawkeyes, they ran for 239 yards and held Iowa to 231 total yards.

Stick had 124 yards passing and a touchdown for the Bison (3-0), who also snapped Iowa's nine-game home winning streak.

C.J. Beathard had three TD passes for Iowa (2-1). But the Hawkeyes ran for just 34 yards on 25 carries.

No. 5 Clemson 59, South Carolina State 0

The Tigers scored early and often in the first half in a game at Clemson, S.C., that both coaches decided to shorten.

The game was such a mismatch that the fifth-ranked Tigers (3-0) scored two touchdowns in the first quarter with no time running off the clock. An NCAA rule allows for games to be shortened by time if the coaches agree.

Clemson led 45-0 at the half against the FCS Bulldogs (0-3), and the third and fourth quarters were 12 minutes each instead of the usual 15 minutes.

Deshaun Watson threw three early TD passes to get the Tigers rolling.

No. 9 Wisconsin 23, Georgia State 17

Backup quarterback Alex Hornibrook led the Badgers to three scoring drives in the second half to help avert an embarrassing upset in Madison, Wis.

Hornibrook took over for Bart Houston late in the third quarter with Wisconsin stuck in an offensive malaise. The freshman finished eight of 12 for 122 yards, including a one-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Penniston with 7:25 left to give the Badgers the lead for good, 20-17.

Wisconsin (3-0) heads into Big Ten play next week at No. 12 Michigan State with questions at quarterback. Houston, a senior making his third career start, was 10 of 18 for 91 yards.

Georgia State (0-3) played well after losing its first two games by a combined 79-35.

Conner Manning threw for a career-high 269 yards and a score. Kyler Neal's nine-yard touchdown run with 11:36 left gave the Panthers a brief lead before the Badgers defense reasserted itself.

No. 15 Tennessee 28, Ohio 19

Joshua Dobbs threw a pair of 20-yard touchdown passes to Josh Malone and ran for a third score as the Volunteers overcame injuries and a suspension to hold off the pesky Bobcats in Knoxville, Tenn.

Tennessee (3-0) played without four starters — three were injured and defensive back Malik Foreman was suspended for team rules violations. During the first half, the Volunteers (3-0) lost two players to injuries in the first half — cornerback Cam Sutton and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin.

Tennessee scored 38 seconds into the game on the first TD pass from Dobbs to Malone. The Vols continued to lead the rest of the way, though Ohio stayed close throughout.

Ohio, a 27-point underdog, was within 21-19 when Dobbs and Malone connected again with 11:07 left in the game. The Bobcats (1-2) wouldn't threaten again.

No. 25 Miami 45, Appalachian State 10

Brad Kaaya threw for 368 yards and three scores, Mark Walton ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns and the Hurricane rolled to a win in front of a record crowd of 34,658 at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.