College football: California gets win at UNC; Maryland upends No. 23 Texas

Ross Bowers threw for 363 yards and four touchdowns in his first college start, helping California beat North Carolina 35-30 on Saturday in the Golden Bears' first game under Justin Wilcox.

Bowers, a sophomore, had never thrown a pass in a college game and had to win a preseason battle for the starting job. But he shook off two interceptions and came up with several good throws to help the Golden Bears (1-0) win their first East Coast day game since 2012.

Vic Wharton III had five catches for 156 yards for Cal, which trailed 17-7 in the second quarter. But a targeting penalty on UNC's Jalen Dalton extended a drive to set up Wharton's 67-yard score just before halftime, a game-changing sequence that helped Cal outscore UNC 28-7.

Michael Carter scored twice for UNC (0-1), which started LSU graduate transfer Brandon Harris at quarterback but leaned more on redshirt freshman Chazz Surratt.

Maryland 51, at No. 23 Texas 41: Tyrrell Pigrome passed for two touchdowns and ran for another before leaving because of an injury as the Terrapins spoiled new Longhorns coach Tom Herman's debut.

Pigrome had to be helped off late in the third quarter after twisting his knee, but freshman Kasim Hill came in and led two crucial fourth-quarter touchdown drives.

Maryland (1-0) led 27-7 in the second quarter, and then held off a Texas rally to snap a 17-game losing streak to ranked opponents, the third-longest streak among Power Five conference teams.

The Longhorns scored three non-offensive touchdowns: an interception return and blocked-kick return by Holton Hill and a 91-yard punt return by Reggie Hemphill-Mapps. Shane Buechele passed for 375 yards for Texas (0-1).

at No. 5 Clemson 56, Kent State 3: Kelly Bryant passed for 236 yards and a touchdown and ran for 77 more yards in his first game as the Tigers’ starting quarterback.

Bryant has the hefty responsibility of replacing Deshaun Watson behind center for the defending national champions. The junior, who had thrown just 22 passes in his career for Clemson (1-0) in mop up duty, showed he could both run and pass.

Bryant had a perfectly placed 61-yard touchdown pass to Deon Cain on his second drive. He mirrored Watson's running ability, taking off for a 47-yard run after all his receivers were covered. And he showed the “swag” that coach Dabo Swinney promised to fans skittish about Watson's departure.

at No. 6 Penn State 52, Akron 0: Saquon Barkley racked up 226 total yards and two touchdowns to lead the Nittany Lions to the season-opening win.

Quarterback Trace McSorley was 18 for 25 passing for 280 yards and two touchdowns to help Penn State's high-octane offense pick up where it left off when the Big Ten champions won nine of their final 10 games last season. McSorley also ran for a touchdown.

Although it rained heavily early in the game at Beaver Stadium, a soggy field and leaky Akron defense couldn't slow Penn State's pair of Heisman Trophy candidates. They combined for 371 total yards and four scores in the first half to put the game out of reach.

at No. 18 Miami 41, Bethune-Cookman 13: Malik Rosier passed for 217 yards and three touchdowns in his debut as the Hurricanes’ full-time starting quarterback, while Mark Walton ran for 148 yards and two touchdowns in the victory.

Rosier completed 17 of 28 passes for Miami (1-0), which scored on five of its first six possessions. He spread the ball to nine different receivers and went 12-for-14 in one stretch in his first start since Oct. 31, 2015. Braxton Berrios, Lawrence Cager and Darrell Langham had touchdown catches for Miami.

Larry Brihm completed 22 of 35 passes for 212 yards for Bethune-Cookman, which got a field goal on the game's opening drive and found itself in a 3-3 tie after one quarter.