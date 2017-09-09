College football: Ty Isaac helps carry Michigan to 36-14 victory over Cincinnati

Ty Isaac ran for a career-high 133 yards and Wilton Speight threw two touchdown passes to help No. 8 Michigan pull away and beat Cincinnati 36-14 on Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich.

The Wolverines (2-0) led by just three points early in the second half before scoring 19 straight points to turn a closely contested game into a lopsided one.

The Bearcats (1-1) failed to take advantage of Michigan's many mistakes and made some miscues of their own to spoil an upset bid.

Cincinnati's Hayden Moore was 15 of 40 for 132 yards with a TD pass to Kahlil Lewis that cut Michigan's lead to 17-14 in the third quarter. Moore had some passes dropped and had some errant throws, two of which were intercepted and returned for scores by Tyree Kinnel in the first quarter and Lavert Hill late in the fourth.

Speight completed 17 of 29 passes for 221 yards. He had TD passes to Kekoa Crawford early in the game and to Grant Perry in the third that gave Michigan a 10-point cushion.

at No. 9 Wisconsin 31, Florida Atlantic 14: Freshman Jonathan Taylor ran for 223 yards and three touchdowns, and Alex Hornibrook threw for 201 yards and a score for Wisconsin.

The bigger Badgers (2-0) wore down the Owls (0-2) despite some middling play in the middle of the game. Wisconsin opened up 14-0 lead in the first quarter o Taylor's 64- and 29-yard touchdown runs, but didn't have the game in hand until his third score with 1:12 left in the third quarter,

The threat of Hurricane Irma bearing down on South Florida put the stakes in perspective for the Owls and first-year coach Lane Kiffin. The Owls will stay in Madison at least through Sunday.

No. 17 Louisville 47, at North Carolina 35: Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson accounted for 525 total yards and six touchdowns as the Cardinals pulled away late.

Jackson threw for 393 yards and three scores and ran for 132 yards and three TDs. The last came on a spinning-through-tacklers 11-yard run with 3:06 left to punctuate a dominant fourth-quarter effort by the Cardinals (2-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Junior Jaylen Smith had nine catches for a career-high 183 yards and a score, and Dez Fitzpatrick hauled in two TDs as the Cardinals rolled to 705 yards.

Chazz Surratt and Brandon Harris combined to throw for North Carolina (0-2, 0-1).

at No. 19 Kansas State 55, Charlotte 7: Kendall Adams scored on interception and fumble returns in the first half for the Wildcats.

Adams returned an interception 30 yards to give the Kansas State (2-0) a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, and had a 46-yard fumble return late in the second to make it 31-7.

Alex Barnes, Jesse Ertz and Winston Dimel had touchdown runs.

Charlotte dropped to 0-2.

Iowa 44, at Iowa State 41 (OT): Quarterback Nate Stanley threw a 5-yard TD pass to Ihmir Smith-Marsette in overtime as the Hawkeyes rallied for their its third straight win over the rival Cyclones.

Stanley threw for 333 yards and five touchdowns in his first road start for the Hawkeyes (2-0), who blew an early 11-point lead before rallying to force overtime on a brilliant catch and run by Wadley.

Iowa's defense forced the Cyclones to settle for a field goal to open OT. Stanley then found Smith-Marsette, a true freshman, to cap one of the most thrilling games this rivalry had ever seen.