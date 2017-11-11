College football: Ohio State rebounds from loss to rout Michigan State; Virginia Tech upset

J.T. Barrett threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more, and Mike Weber rushed for 162 yards and pair of scores as No. 13 Ohio State bounced back from a deflating loss last week to rout No. 13 Michigan State 48-3 on Saturday. in Columbus, Ohio.

The Buckeyes (8-2, 6-1 Big Ten) scored on five of their first six possessions, led 35-3 at the half and cruised the rest of the way to claim sole possession of first place in the Big Ten East with two games left.

In a season already marked by radical highs and lows, the Buckeyes took out their frustrations on the Spartans, using a run-heavy attack to dominate them on both sides of the ball.

Ohio State outgained Michigan State 524-195, and a Buckeyes defense that was smoked by unranked Iowa in the 55-24 loss limited Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke — who threw for 445 yards last week against Penn State — to 131 yards and forced two interceptions.

Barrett completed 14 of 21 passes for 183 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. J.K. Dobbins, who split time with Weber, rushed 18 times for 124 yards.

Coach Urban Meyer faced questions this week about not using the talented tailbacks enough. He put those concerns to rest on Saturday, with Weber and Dobbins combining for 286 yards on the ground.

at Georgia Tech 28, No. 17 Virginia Tech 22: TaQuon Marshall got two long touchdown passes out of his only completions, including an 80-yarder to Ricky Jeune with 6 ½ minutes left, and Ajani Kerr swatted away a fourth-down pass in the end zone to preserve the Yellow Jackets’ upset of .

In a game with several huge momentum swings, Virginia Tech rallied from a 21-9 deficit in the second half. The Hokies (7-3, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) went ahead 22-21 when Greg Stroman returned an interception 24 yards for a touchdown off a terrible pass by Marshall with 7:27 left.

The Georgia Tech quarterback made up for his mistake just two snaps later, after the Yellow Jackets recovered a fumbled kickoff. Jeune got loose behind the secondary, hauled in the long throw and just managed to stick the ball inside the pylon before tumbling out of bounds .

It was the longest touchdown pass of the season for the Yellow Jackets (5-4, 4-3), surpassing Marshall's 60-yard scoring play to Brad Stewart early in the second half.

at No. 14 Penn State 35, Rutgers 6: Trace McSorley accounted for 258 total yards and three touchdowns as he became Penn State's all-time touchdown leader with 68, overtaking Daryll Clark's record of 65 with one rushing and two passing scores. The Nittany Lions scored 35 unanswered points after going down 6-0 in the first quarter.

Saquon Barkley ran for two touchdowns and DaeSean Hamilton and Mike Gesicki each caught one for Penn State (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten). Barkley, a Heisman Trophy candidate, ran for just 35 yards on 14 carries.

Rutgers (4-6, 3-4) got a pair of field goals from Andrew Harte, including one from 33 yards after the Scarlet Knights recovered the opening kickoff. He added a 25-yarder to give Rutgers a 6-0 lead with 11:16 to play in the first quarter, but Rutgers' momentum ended there.

at No. 18 Central Florida 49, UConn 24: Otis Anderson rushed for 84 yards and two touchdowns while McKenzie Milton passed for 311 yards to help the Knight remain undefeated.

Anderson had a three-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and helped the undefeated Knights break it open with a 65-yard touchdown run, making it 35-17 with 14:11 left.

UCF (9-0, 6-0 American Athletic Conference) also got a solid performance from Milton, who was 24-for-36 passing. David Pindell passed for 201 yards and a touchdown and also ran for a score for UConn (3-7, 2-5),