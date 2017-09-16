Despite obvious drawbacks, the GGG-Canelo fight was all that

The sport that disappoints more than any other finally delivered a masterpiece that was promised Saturday night.

Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez did what was expected of them for 12 rounds, Golovkin applying nonstop pressure to the challenger to his middleweight championship, Alvarez slipping and countering with vicious power shots of his own.

The fans stood. They roared. They rocked the T-Mobile Arena.

About the only letdown they experienced was after the reading of the judges’ scores, declaring the fight a draw, which was unpopular but nonetheless fair.

Clearly, the fans here were swayed by the sight of Golovkin moving forward and Alvarez retreating. What they failed to see was how Alvarez made Golovkin miss, how he countered off the ropes. What they overlooked was how Alvarez rocked Golovkin in the 10th round with a left-right combination upstairs.

The crowd started the evening partial toward Alvarez, but ended up booing the Mexican hero.

It was a cruel twist of fate for a boxer who had his best night in the ring.

Alvarez entered the sport as something of a novelty, a good-looking, redheaded Mexican. He looked like a star, but didn’t always fight like one, as his feet were as heavy as his hands.

He was paid handsomely for doing relatively little, except he didn’t settle for that.

He improved his defense. He became lighter on his feet. He wasn’t afraid to take on elusive fighters who figured to give him trouble, including Floyd Mayweather Jr., Erislandy Lara and Austin Trout.

Alvarez took on his greatest challenge Saturday night, when he stepped into the ring with a destroyer from Kazakhstan with 18 consecutive defenses of his middleweight championship.

Alvarez outboxed Golovkin in the early rounds. Circling clockwise and using clever upper-body movement, he made Golovkin miss and countered him with quick shots.

Golovkin never stopped advancing, however.

Golovkin looked overly preoccupied with being countered in the first three rounds, flicking his jab instead of looking to inflict damage with the punch. That changed in the fourth round.

Golovkin started landing hard shots and backing Alvarez up against the ropes. The way Golovkin applied pressure was somehow reminiscent of Felix Trinidad, the Puerto Rican knockout artist who dominated the 147- to 160-pound divisions in the 1990s and early 200s.

Unlike many of Golovkin’s previous opponents, Alvarez didn’t give in.

He changed the momentum of the fight in the eighth round, which he closed with solid counterpunches.

The ninth round was vicious, with the fighters trading uppercuts in the opening minute. Golovkin appeared to get the better of the exchange and won the round.

Alvarez fired back in the 10th. He rocked Golovkin with a hard 1-2. Golovkin charged back, but Alvarez did enough to win the round.

Alvarez won a close 11th round. A strong first minute of the 12th round gave him the final round as well.

Alvarez won the last three rounds on all the judges’ scorecards.

“I think I won the fight,” Alvarez said. “I felt I won that fight.”

I did, too. I scored the fight 115-113 for Alvarez, as did Times sports editor Angel Rodriguez. Lance Pugmire of The Times scored the fight a draw.

The most outrageous scorecard was turned in by Adalaide Byrd, who scored the fight 118-110 for Alvarez. Her lopsided score unquestionably fueled conspiracy theories, particularly with Alvarez being promoter Oscar De La Hoya’s star attraction.

Golovkin consoled himself with the idea the middleweight championships at stake remained in his possession.

“I still have the belts,” he said. “I’m still the champion.”

Both fighters said they would welcome a rematch.

The next fight could be even better than this one, as it could provide something the initial encounter couldn’t produce: A clear outcome.