Former WWE star Jim 'the Anvil' Neidhart dies at 63

Former WWE star Jim “the Anvil” Neidhart, 63, best known as half of the Hart Foundation tag team with Bret Hart, passed away Monday, WWE has announced. No cause of death has been released.
Neidhart is the father of current WWE star Natalya.
Neidhart played in pre-season games with the Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys in the mid-1970s before turning to professional wrestling. He wrestled around the country and in Canada before being signed by the then-WWF in 1985. He was soon paired with Hart and, as a member of the Hart Foundation, Neidhart twice won the WWE tag team championship.
The Hart Foundation split up in 1991, and Neidhart wrestled either as a singles wrestler or as a team with Owen Hart, called the New Foundation. Neidhart wrestled off and on in WWE for several years after that, and had substance abuse issues, with several stints in rehab clinics. In recent years, he was a frequent guest on “Total Divas,” appearing with Natalya.
Neidhart is survived by his wife, Ellie, and three daughters, Natalie (whose professional name is Natalya), Jennifer and Kristen.