Always Dreaming wins the 143rd Kentucky Derby

If there was a consensus, although not a very strong one, for the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby, one of four horses would win Saturday’s race: Always Dreaming, Classic Empire, Irish War Cry and McCraken.

Well, maybe this sport does follow form.

Always Dreaming was able to navigate the 1 1/4 miles of the world’s most famous race with little trouble as he moved to the front early and raced in the lead pack until pulling away down the stretch to receive the blanket of roses.

He won by three lengths over runner-up Looking at Lee. Battle of Midway finished third just ahead of Irish War Cry.

Always Dreaming paid $11:40 to win, $7:20 to place and $5.80 to show. He covered the 1 1/4 miles in 2 minutes 3.59 seconds.

It was the second Kentucky Derby wins for jockey John Velazquez and trainer Todd Pletcher. Velazquez won at Churchill Downs in 2011 aboard Animal Kingdon while a year earlier Pletcher captured the roses with Super Saver.

This was one of the most up-in-the-air races at the Kentucky Derby in several years because there was no clear favorite like last spring with Nyquist and in 2015 with American Pharoah.

The last time the favorite didn’t win was 2012 when Doug O’Neill’s I’ll Have Another won the Derby.

The race seemed devoid of early speed and no one could figure which closer stood the best chance.

A lot of horses looked good if you threw out one race.

McCraken would had been undefeated if it weren’t for a third in the Bluegrass Stakes.

Irish War Cry would have been undefeated if you threw out his seventh in the Fountain of Youth.

Classic Empire only lost one race he completed, a third in the Holy Bull. Then there was the time he threw his rider at Saratoga after leaving the gate. The colt also refused to work on two different occasions, leaving people suspect about how easily he could be trained.

California horses had won the Kentucky Derby four of the last five years but people were discounting the group from the Golden State this year.

--Gormley’s winning time in the Santa Anita Derby was too slow. John Shirreffs was the trainer and Victor Espinoza the jockey.

--Irap needed a perfect trip to break his maiden on his eighth try by winning the Bluegrass Stakes. He was trained by O’Neill and ridden by Mario Gutierrez.

--Battle of Midway was too lightly raced, finishing second in the Santa Anita Derby in only his fourth race. Jerry Hollendorfer was his trainer and Flavien Prat was riding in his first Kentucky Derby.

--Sonneteer was still a maiden after running 10 races. It was the Exxagerator duo of trainer Keith and rider Kent Desormeaux.

And there were two storylines too appealing.

--Gunnevera, a colt orphaned at 10 days and Antonio Sano hoping to become the first trainer to win the Derby that was ever kidnapped twice.

--The biggest underlay (a horse bet way lower than his ability) was the sentimental story of Patch, who was blind in his left eye.

But predictions and storylines don’t decide the winner of the Kentucky Derby. It’s the race that does, and that’s what happened Saturday.