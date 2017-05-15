Kawhi Leonard is one of the seemingly few who doesn't think Zaza Pachulia injured him on purpose [Video]

Kawhi Leonard does not blame Golden State’s Zaza Pachulia for the injury that could keep prevent the San Antonio Spurs star from playing in Game 2 — and possibly beyond — of the Western Conferernce finals.

Moments after Leonard tweaked his left ankle a first time, Pachulia’s foot slid under the all-star forward while he was making a jump shot. Leonard came down on the foot and landed on the floor. Pachulia was called for a foul, and Leonard made both free throws before leaving the game for good with 7:53 remaining in the third quarter.

The Spurs were up, 78-55, when Leonard made his exit. But the Warriors rallied, going on an 18-0 run at one point, to win the game, 113-111. There was no update on Leonard’s status after the game.

Leonard said he did not suspect Pachulia of any ill intentions.

“Did he step under it? Like on purpose? No,” said Leonard, who had 26 points and eight rebounds. “He was contesting a shot.”

Pachulia said: “I just did what I was supposed to do and challenged his shot. I turned around and there was a call. I didn't notice that he was down until I turned back, actually. So I didn't see what happened there.”

Nonetheless, many folks on social media cast Pachulia as the villain.

It was tough to find anyone on Twitter defending Pachulia. One of the few exceptions seems to be Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

Warriors star Kevin Durant also had his teammate’s back after the game.

“Zaza's not a dirty player. You've got to time that perfectly if you want to hurt somebody,” Durant said. “We're not that type of team. Kawhi's an unbelievable player. We've got nothing but respect for him. We wish that he gets healthy. We just tried to contest a shot. Guys are playing hard. It was an unfortunate situation, I wish it didn't happen, but I don't think it was intentional.”

Durant added: “You can't listen to people on Twitter, they're irrational.”

