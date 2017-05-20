Sebastien Bourdais fractures pelvis and hip during fiery crash at Indianapolis 500 qualifying

French driver Sebastien Bourdais will have surgery Saturday night to repair a fracture pelvis suffered in a fiery crash during Indianapolis 500 qualifying.

Track officials said doctors at Indiana University Methodist Hospital reported that Bourdais has multiple fractures in his pelvis and a fractured right hip.

Team owner Dale Coyne said in a statement that Bourdais is “in good hands” at the hospital and that the team must wait for him to recover.

He was injured when the No. 18 car wiggled in the second turn, slid up the track and slammed head-on into the second turn wall. The car then flipped over, with flames and smoke billowing out, before skidding to a stop in the back straightaway.

Safety team members spent about 10 minutes getting Bourdais out of the car before putting him on a backboard. Track officials said he was awake and alert when he was transported by ambulance to the hospital. They said he never lost consciousness.

Bourdais had just completed two laps over 231 mph — the fastest laps of the day — when the car started to spin.

He won the season-opening race at St. Petersburg, Fla., and had the fastest time in Friday's practice.

Coyne will likely have to find a replacement driver for the May 28 race but may not have to make the decision before the second round of qualifying is held.

Because only 33 cars are entered for the 500, any that do not qualify will be sent to the back of the field and will be arranged based on entrant's points.

One other driver, Zach Veach, also did not qualify Saturday. Veach crashed in practice earlier this week.

Carpenter leads qualifying

Ed Carpenter turned a tough draw into a winning hand Saturday. Now he has to do it all over again.

The only full-time owner-driver in the IndyCar Series took advantage of a cooling early evening track for a four-lap average of 230.468 mph on the first day of Indianapolis 500 qualifying. Takuma Sato was second at 230.382, and Scott Dixon, the 2008 Indy winner, was third at 230.333. Two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso finished seventh at 230.034.

All of the times will be erased for Sunday's nine-car pole shootout as Carpenter chases his third pole in five years on his home track.

Another NHRA record

Matt Hagan had the fastest Funny Car pass in NHRA history to top qualifying Saturday in the NHRA Heartland Nationals.

Hagan had a 3.802-second pass at 338.85 mph in his Dodge Charger R/T at Heartland Park Topeka to break both ends of the national record during the first round of the day. It was the Virginia driver's 28th No. 1 qualifying position and second of the season.

“We had an amazing hot rod,” Hagan said. “It's pretty amazing. This is about as extreme as it gets — 338 mph with a steering wheel in your lap is craziness. We've got the conditions, the parts and pieces and the power and the crew that is doing a great job out there. It's just cool to go out there and get it done.”

Tony Schumacher led in Top Fuel, and Bo Butner in Pro Stock. Schumacher broke the track time mark with a 3.660 at 327.90. Butner ran a 6.540 at 210.70 in a Chevrolet Camaro.