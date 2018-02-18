U.S. alpine skier Ted Ligety struggles in giant slalom as Austrian Marcel Hirscher takes gold

The early gap made a medal all but impossible for Ligety in the event that, more than any other, became synonymous with the winner of 25 career World Cup races. He won five World Cup titles in the giant slalom and captured the gold medal in the event at the Sochi Olympics in 2014. He is one of three U.S. alpine skiers — Mikaela Shiffrin and Andrea Mead Lawrence are the others — with two career gold medals.