Pac-12 football: Arizona State upsets No. 5 Washington

Manny Wilkins completed 29 of 41 passes for 245 yards, Arizona State's defense smothered Washington most of the game and the Sun Devils stunned the No. 5 Huskies 13-7 on Saturday night.

It was the highest-ranked team the Sun Devils (3-3, 2-1 Pac-12) have beaten since they defeated then-No. 1 Nebraska on Sept. 21, 1996.

Washington (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) lost at Arizona State for the seventh straight time and hasn't won in Tempe since 2001.

The Huskies were the fourth top-10 team to lose this weekend, joining No. 2 Clemson, No. 8 Washington State and No. 10 Auburn.

Washington entered the night averaging 43 points per game but struggled all night against the Sun Devils.

Huskies freshman Van Soderberg missed field goals of 27 and 21 yards, the first one wide left, the second off the right upright.

Washington finally scored with a 14-play, 71-yard drive in the fourth quarter, Jake Browning sneaking in from the 1 to cut Arizona State's lead to 13-7 with 5:32 to play. Tristan Vizcaino replaced Soderberg for the conversion kick.

The Huskies never got the ball again. On fourth-and-three at the Washington 37, Wilkins connected with Ceejhay French-Love for a 30-yard gain to the 7-yard line. Wilkins took a knee three times to run out the clock.

Arizona State scored a touchdown on its first possession of the game and got field goals of 52 and 25 yards from freshman Brandon Ruiz to lead 13-0 at the half.

Coach Chris Petersen's Huskies had gone 21-2, including 9-0 on the road, since its 27-17 loss at Arizona State in 2015.

at No 23. Stanford 49, Oregon 7: Bryce Love needed less than five minutes to reach the 100-yard rushing mark for the ninth consecutive game as he used another big run to fuel the Cardinal victory.

Love's 67-yard touchdown run just 4:23 in was his second touchdown of the game, and the nation's leading rusher finished with 147 yards on 17 carries to help the Cardinal (5-2, 4-1 Pac-12) win their fourth straight game. Love has 1,387 yards through seven games despite carrying just once in the second half this week as he spent time in the injury tent with an undisclosed ailment.

Keller Chryst threw two of his three touchdown passes to JJ Arcega-Whiteside, and Brandon Simmons returned a blocked punt by Curtis Robinson for another touchdown as Stanford overpowered the Ducks (4-3, 1-3).

Colorado 36, at Oregon State 33: Steven Montez threw a 13-yard touchdown to Bryce Bobo with 1:34 left and Colorado hung on for a 36-33 victory Saturday over Oregon State, which was playing its first game since the sudden departure of head coach Gary Andersen.

Montez threw for 168 yards and a pair of touchdowns and also caught a scoring pass from Bobo, who finished with nine catches for 126 yards. Phillip Lindsay ran for 185 yards and two touchdowns, falling just five yards short of reaching 1,000 yards rushing for the second straight season.Jordan Choukair's 52-yard field goal attempt for the Beavers with 10 seconds left was short, denying Oregon State of the upset. Ryan Nall finished with 172 yards rushing and three touchdowns in one of the team's most competitive games of the season.

Andersen and Oregon State unexpectedly parted ways Monday, and cornerbacks coach Cory Hall was appointed in the interim to guide the Beavers for the rest of the season.

The Beavers (1-6, 0-4 Pac-12) were coming off a particularly rough stretch, with losses to three straight ranked teams, Washington State, Washington and USC. Oregon State's lone victory this season came over lower-division Portland State.

The Buffaloes (4-3, 1-3), who finished atop the Pac-12 South last season and met Washington in the league title game, were also seeking a first conference victory coming off a 45-42 loss to Arizona.