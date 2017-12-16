UCLA wilts early this time in 77-63 loss to Cincinnati

UCLA got an early start on its collapse this time.

A week after the Bruins faded in the final minutes against Michigan, they wilted late in the first half of a 77-63 loss to No. 25 Cincinnati on Saturday afternoon at Pauley Pavilion.

The final 6:59 of the first half constituted a nationally televised embarrassment for the Bruins, who failed to make a field goal over that stretch while being outscored 18-2. Their defense was nowhere near as good as it had been last week, falling for pump fakes and being late on closeouts.

The Bearcats (9-2) held a 36-23 halftime lead and were up by as many as 19 points in the second half.

The Bruins (7-3) were seeking a breakthrough victory but instead were saddled with a second consecutive defeat that was just as dispiriting as last week’s overtime loss to Michigan.

UCLA point guard Aaron Holiday scored 17 points but Jaylen Hands (14) and Kris Wilkes (12) were his only teammates to reach double figures. Bruins center Thomas Welsh scored only four points on two-for-seven shooting and airballed a baseline jumper with about three minutes left.

It also didn’t help that UCLA committed 18 turnovers to Cincinnati’s nine.

Forward Kyle Washington led the Bearcats with 19 points.

UCLA had nearly twice as many turnovers (15) as made baskets (eight) during a first half in which the Bruins badly faltered. Welsh, Holiday and Hands had three turnovers apiece. Welsh was conspicuously missing on offense, going scoreless while facing constant pressure and taking only one shot — a three-pointer that was blocked.

The turnovers came in many forms. Hands was trapped in the backcourt by two Cincinnati players before throwing the ball to another Bearcat. Chris Smith lost his dribble out of bounds. Holiday tried to lob a pass inside to Welsh that was intercepted, causing Holiday to slump in disgust.

About the only thing UCLA fans applauded was a performing Chihuahua who scurried atop a basketball before walking on two legs as part of the halftime show. A “Let’s go Bearcats!” chant broke out nearly midway through the second half.

