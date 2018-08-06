UCLA announces the signing of Shareef O'Neal, Shaquille's son

UCLA announced on Monday that it had signed Shareef O’Neal as part of its freshman class after the power forward from Santa Monica Crossroads School cleared eligibility hurdles, allowing him to enroll in college summer school this month.
The 6-foot-10, 220-pound O’Neal, the son of former Lakers great and Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, is the final member of a six-man freshman class that also includes wing players Jules Bernard and David Singleton, point guard Tyger Campbell and centers Moses Brown and Kenneth Nwuba. 247Sports has rated UCLA’s freshman class as the sixth best in the nation.
Shareef O’Neal averaged 27 points per game as a high school senior, leading Crossroads to its first state championship since former UCLA star Baron Davis led the Roadrunners to a title in 1997.
“Shareef has made great strides throughout his high school career,” UCLA coach Steve Alford said in a statement released by the school. “He’s an outstanding addition to our incoming class and brings a terrific combination of size, skill and athleticism. We love the length and height of this year’s team, and Shareef is really going to add to that dynamic.
“He has a terrific frame, one that will allow him to continue improving on both sides of the floor. With Shareef, you’re talking about a hard-working young man with tremendous upside, and his presence in our team’s front court is a significant addition.”