Prep talk: Sherman Oaks Notre Dame brothers have UCLA connection

The Lewis brothers, senior Mark and sophomore Nolin, are contributors in the Sherman Oaks Notre Dame basketball program. And they are proud of their connection to UCLA basketball Hall of Famers Ann and David Meyers. They are their grandnephews.

Mark started several games last season. Nolin received the Hunter Greene Award for Black Excellence. Both have top grade-point averages and want to be doctors like their father. They find ways to be valuable participants in many school activities away from basketball.

“Mark and Nolin are the ideal that every student athlete should aspire to be and that every coach wants in their program,” coach Matt Sargeant said. “They are team-first, talented players that excel in the classroom and exhibit quality character traits at all times and in all interactions with all people. Their bond is a joy to be around and their enthusiasm for the game and for life inspires me on a daily basis.” …

Best player in the city and best in his class. Coaches jump on him now!



Edward Rivera@5reasonsz

Sophomore Stats

23 TDs 1,800+ rushing

2,000+ total yardshttps://t.co/wTkHuWmvpj…@Tarek_Fattal @latsondheimer @CoachFin_ @247recruiting @GregBiggins@DarianLH3 — South East HS Football (@sejagsfb) November 22, 2024

The future looks bright for sophomore running back Edward Rivera of South East. He’s the nephew of former All-City running back Robert Lewis and finished the season with 1,843 yards rushing and 22 touchdowns. …

Advertisement

The City Section and Southern Section cross-country finals will be held Saturday morning at Pierce College and Mt. San Antonio College, respectively. Then teams and individuals will move on to the state championships Nov. 30 at Woodward Park in Fresno. …

Brayden Burries of Eastvale Roosevelt began his senior season on Thursday with a 47-point performance against Orange Vista. Burries is considered the No. 1 uncommitted senior player in California. ...

What a moment for the baseball players at South Hills as they got some advice from Orel Hersisher on Dodgers Day at the Legends Attic in Claremont. Video from South Hills Baseball Instagram account. @latsondheimer @LesLukach @SHBaseball03 pic.twitter.com/rNUmcu1nYl — James Escarcega 📈🏈🏀⚾️🥎 🤼🤽🏽‍♂️🏊🏼‍♀️🏌🏻⚽️ (@James_Escarcega) November 22, 2024

The retirement of football coach Lorenzo Hernandez at Garfield after 24 years as head coach takes away one of the City Section’s most experienced coaches. He developed the program into a top-10 team season after season.