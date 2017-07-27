O.J. Simpson at USC practice? Not any time soon, Clay Helton says

By October, O.J. Simpson could be released from a Nevada prison and free to go where he pleases. In theory, that could include USC.
Simpson, who starred at running back for the Trojans, was once welcomed to a practice by then-coach Pete Carroll nearly 10 years after being acquitted of murder — and before his conviction for robbery and kidnapping that put him in prison for nine years until his parole was granted earlier this month.
Such an invitation will not be extended again soon, Coach Clay Helton said on Thursday. He was asked about Simpson during the Pac-12 Conference’s media days. If Simpson walked into his office, Helton said, he’d be cordial.
“I’m cordial to every person that I’ve ever met,” he said.
But watch a practice?
“Currently, right now, what USC, the administration and the athletic department have said is, ‘No, O.J. will not be a part of functions or invited,’” Helton said. “That’s been the statement by the university.”
