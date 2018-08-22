USC's Clay Helton says quarterback decision will come next week

If Helton wants to make sure he is right, that would indicate he has a lean. And, after two and a half weeks of practice, it would be worrisome if he didn’t. USC did not let the quarterbacks air it out during their scrimmage last Saturday, and quarterbacks coach Bryan Ellis said that this Saturday’s mock game is more about mental preparation than physical evaluation. The data that will decide this competition is probably already processed in Helton’s cranial computer, but it is his choice when he wants to see it come to an official end.