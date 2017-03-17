USC rallies from double-digit deficit to advance in NCAA tournament with win over SMU

Elijah Stewart has had a streaky season, on then off again, but his heat was rising when he camped out in the corner next to USC’s bench with 36 seconds left, the Trojans down by two points, in an NCAA tournament first-round game against Southern Methodist on Friday.

Jordan McLaughlin penetrated the lane, then found his Stewart, who caught the ball with the laces straight. He eyed the rim. The ball hit only net on the way through the rim.

The Trojans trailed for almost all of Friday’s game, until it mattered. The 11th-seeded Trojans used a familiar formula — early deficit, furious comeback — to shock No. 6-seeded SMU, 66-65.

The final 2 minutes 8 seconds were high-level basketball. Bennie Boatwright gave USC its first lead of the game, 63-62, when he made a three-pointer with 2:10 left. But answered with a three of its own on the next possession from Shake Milton.

Stewart’s thee-pointer was decisive thanks to two dramatic misses free throws. SMU’s Ben Moore dew a foul with 12.3 seconds left, down one, but missed the first half of a one-and-one foul shot. Chimezie Metu was fouled after the inbound pass but he too missed, giving SMU a final chance. But Milton’s shot hit the rim and bounced out.

USC’s comebacks have become a trademark. The Trojans rallied from a 17-point deficit against Providence in the First Four play-in game on Wednesday to advance to play SMU, a team it defeated in November in Los Angeles.

The formula stuck. Enfield signaled for USC to call a timeout about 12 minutes into the first half. The Mustangs were on a 14-3 run. It was a point, USC knew, where the game could spiral out of control. Players knew SMU, a more prolific offensive team than Providence, were not likely to squander a similar lead.

"If they happen to be up 17, they're probably not going to look back,” forward Chimezie Metu said on Thursday.

USC returned with tighter defense. SMU scored only two points over the next five minutes, and USC cut the deficit to as little as four points. SMU still led at halftime, 38-30.

Photos from the USC Trojans' 66-65 victory over the Southern Methodist Mustangs in the first round of the NCAA tournament on March 17, 2017.

The game proceeded on USC’s normal schedule. Less than four minutes after halftime, the score was tied on three-pointers from Bennie Boatwright and Elijah Stewart and two makes by Metu.

SMU did not crumble. Instead, the Mustangs used a 10-1 run to wrestle back control.

Six minutes later, a Stewart dunk tied the score again.

USC threatened, constantly, but it could not claim the lead. The Mustangs had led from the opening possession.

Then, down one point after an SMU scoring drought when the Mustangs scored just three points in six minutes, USC again held the Mustangs to the final seconds of the shot clock. Milton had to force a three-point heave with a hand in his face.

It went in. USC responded again, forcing another tie with three minutes left, but still not claiming the lead.

Semi Ojeleye countered on the next possession with another buzzer-beating jumper.

Finally, on the next possession, USC broke through. Boatwright spotted up and made a three-pointer from the top of the arc. The Trojans had their one point lead.

SMU would take it back, but this time, only briefly.

