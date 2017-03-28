Thank the Pixies (the fruit, not the band) for this deal on tickets to Ojai's classical music fest

The Ojai Music Festival is now in its 71st year. Here's the secret to getting a break on tickets before the classical music fest begins in June: Buy reserved seats in April and save up to 20%.
The deal: Ojai gets a little giddy when its home-grown Pixie tangerines come into season. This deal is part of Pixie Tangerine Month (April) when just about every bar, restaurant, spa and coffeehouse offer seasonal specialties and discounts in honor of the sweet orange fruit.
Here’s how the music festival deal works: Save 10% on reserved seat tickets to two concerts, using the promo code OjaiPixie10 when you buy them.
Save 15% on tickets to four concerts (OjaiPixie15) and 20% on tickets to six concerts (OjaiPixie20).
Tickets cost $45 to $150, plus a fee if you buy online.
Most of the music happens at Ojai’s famed outdoor Libbey Bowl. This year jazz pianist Vijay Iyer makes his debut as its musical director.
Here’s Iyer talking about his role and the lineup for the June 8-11 festival, which includes composer Tyshawn Sorey, violinist Jennifer Koh and the International Contemporary Ensemble.
When: The offer is good the month of April.
Freebie alert: The festival includes free “pop up” concerts, including a late-night concert featuring music from Bach to Esa-Pekka Salonen on June 11. Check out the schedule here.
Info: Ojai Music Festival, (805) 646-2094
